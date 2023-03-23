It has been a little bit over a week since the Dallas Cowboys released Ezekiel Elliott. In the time since many fans have dealt with emotion of Zeke’s departure and we have all wondered where his new football home will ultimately be.

Elliott is one of the more-decorated running backs in team history and has been a face for the organization since they left Valley Ranch and moved into The Star. Put simply, Ezekiel Elliott is a Cowboy and imagining him in a different uniform is a bit weird to say the least.

It seems that we may be getting closer to that finally happening, though. On Thursday afternoon ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Zeke has narrowed his next team, in terms of his preferred options, down to three and the list includes the Philadelphia Eagles.

Cowboys’ RB Ezekiel Elliott has narrowed down his options about where to play to the Eagles, Jets and Bengals, and he would like to make his decision about where to sign by the end of next week, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2023

Again, put simply, this would be quite the turn of events.

You would be hard-pressed to find a Cowboys fan who would not acknowledge that Ezekiel Elliott’s performance had dipped in recent seasons, but the thought of him having a career resurgence while playing for the Eagles is a difficult one to take.

Obviously the idea of Zeke heading to Philly generates memories of DeMarco Murray doing the same, as a highly-coveted free agent in 2015, which ultimately did not work out the way that Chip Kelly envisioned.

For what it’s worth the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets are both also listed here as teams on Zeke’s list. Elliott starred at The Ohio State University so Cincinnati makes some natural sense and the Jets have been connected to a lot of players with the Aaron Rodgers rumors continuing to swirl.

It goes without saying that Dallas would see Elliott twice a season if he wound up with Philadelphia, but do not forget that the Cowboys also host the Jets in 2023 so that is a possibility as well.