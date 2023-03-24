We are approaching the final week of March and while free agency has been surprisingly fun for the Dallas Cowboys all of the action that we have seen from this team during it has us anxious, even more so than usual, to see this team in some tried and true action.

Unfortunately we will all have to be a bit more patient in order to see the latter days of July, but there are plenty of opportunities for the Cowboys to work before then.

Friday afternoon saw the announcement of this year’s offseason dates and sure enough they will be back at it in just a couple of weeks and change.

DALLAS First Day: April 17 OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30, June 1-2, June 13-15 Mandatory Minicamp: June 6-8

The first day of importance is April 17th which as just over three weeks away. That day is also 10 days out from the 2023 NFL Draft so things will really be heating up.

You cannot win the Super Bowl at any point in the offseason but you can certainly help your case towards doing so. Having the Cowboys together and operating in the vision that Mike McCarthy has for the 2023 season for the time will be exciting, even if it is just your standard offseason activity.