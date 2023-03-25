The Cowboys' 2023 season will be here before you know it.

We are approaching the final week of March and while free agency has been surprisingly fun for the Dallas Cowboys all of the action that we have seen from this team during it has us anxious, even more so than usual, to see this team in some tried and true action. Unfortunately we will all have to be a bit more patient in order to see the latter days of July, but there are plenty of opportunities for the Cowboys to work before then. Friday afternoon saw the announcement of this year’s offseason dates and sure enough they will be back at it in just a couple of weeks and change. DALLAS First Day: April 17 OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30, June 1-2, June 13-15 Mandatory Minicamp: June 6-8 The first day of importance is April 17th which as just over three weeks away. That day is also 10 days out from the 2023 NFL Draft so things will really be heating up.

Dallas brought back many of their own players, but one outside signing might be the best value.

Cowboys’ Sneakiest 2023 Free Agency Move: Chuma Edoga Edoga is one of very few outside free agents the Cowboys have brought in thus far in the offseason. He should play an important roll as a depth piece on Dallas’ offensive line. On paper, the Cowboys’ starting offensive line looks fantastic. The Cowboys starting five of Tyron Smith, Tyler Smith, Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin, and Terence Steele are more than sufficient, but how much can the Cowboys expect that exact group to be on the field? Smith hasn’t played more than half a season in years, and Terence Steele will start 2023 fresh off of a torn ACL in his left knee. Injuries are inevitable in the NFL, especially on the offensive line. The Cowboys had to scramble for depth last season when injuries popped up on the line. The addition of Edoga this offseason helps ensure that won’t happen again in 2023. After he was drafted in the third round by the New York Jets in 2019, it didn’t take long for Edoga to establish himself as a starter in the league. He made 12 starts in his first two years with the Jets. Then Edoga hit the IR in consecutive seasons, most recently with the Falcons in 2022. Now a Cowboy, the former starter is set to take on less responsibility in a reserve role in 2023. One of Edoga’s strength is his versatility. The fifth-year veteran out of USC has experience at both tackle and guard at the NFL level. That experience will come in handy as the Cowboys try to navigate whatever setbacks come their way on the offensive line throughout the course of a season.

An NBA star paid respect to his late friend and former Cowboy Gavin Escobar.

Famed splash brother Klay Thompson was playing for what could be considered America’s favorite basketball team, the Golden State Warriors, during the franchise’s dynasty era several years ago. Now, he’s donning the jersey of America’s favorite football team, the Dallas Cowboys. Before Wednesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks, the Warriors star wore Gavin Escobar’s Cowboys jersey while making his way into the stadium.

Klay arrived at tonight's game in Dallas repping the number 89 in honor of his friend Gavin Escobar.



Gavin played four seasons as Tight End for the Cowboys during his NFL career. A native of Klay's hometown of Rancho Santa Margarita, he tragically passed away last fall. pic.twitter.com/zWtvcOlsyE — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 22, 2023

Escobar played as a tight end for Dallas for four years from 2013 to 2016 after being drafted out of the second round. He never managed to break out into a reliable starter and left the NFL after his fifth season; Escobar tragically passed away in September of last year in a rock climbing accident. Escobar and Thompson both have roots in Rancho Santa Margarita, California, and despite Thompson entering “enemy” territory, it was wholesome to see him pay a tribute to his old friend.

The offseason moves by the Cowboys show a sign of urgency that the quarterback seems to be echoing.

For Dak Prescott, who was selected in the fourth round of the very same 2016 NFL Draft that saw Elliott taken in the top-5, it’s a bit of a wake-up call regarding just how quickly time passes in this league; and just how everything around you can change. So when it comes to his approach to the 2023 season, his already ongoing sense of urgency has officially reached fever pitch. “For sure,” he said, speaking from a charity event in Dallas. “The urgency — having all those guys depart, so many good friends and teammates and not win a championship. The urgency was there but, now, as that’s turned over, I realize I might blink and my career might be over. … “The urgency is now.” As the Cowboys enter Year 8 with Prescott under center, it’s easy to forget he came into the league with Jason Garrett operating where Mike McCarthy now does and with Scott Linehan preceding the now-departed Moore at offensive coordinator, along with a slew of assistant coaching changes even before the latest round of them arrived this offseason.

