Dallas Cowboys updates: Door not closed on Ezekiel Elliott return, Terence Steel position discussion

Jerry Jones provided some information about the state of the team entering the season.

By Brandon_Loree
NFL SPECIAL LEAGUE MEETING Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

In between the NFL Combine and the NFL Draft is the annual meeting where head coaches, general managers, and owners get together to discuss a little of everything about the league.

Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones provided some interesting quotes at the NFL Owners meetings as the team heads into the start of the 2023 season.

A possible reunion with Ezekiel Elliott?

Before the start of the new league year, the Cowboys decided to part ways with their franchise running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Another team has yet to sign the former Pro Bowl back, which Jones feels can leave the door open for a potential return to Dallas.

Elliott returning to Dallas would certainly be a surprising development after Jones himself issued a statement essentially saying goodbye to No. 21. Not to mention the number itself has already been claimed by new starting cornerback, Stephon Gilmore.

If Zeke does return in a Cowboy uniform, a number change could be welcomed as his first tweet after being released was looking to wear No. 15, his old number from Ohio State. Not to mention that Stephon Gilmore has reportedly been given number 21.

Could there be shuffling along the offensive line?

The Cowboys have a hole to fill at left guard and could be looking to plug in a rookie taken in the draft; however, Jones mentioned Steele provides “depth” behind both Tyron and Tyler Smith.

At left guard, Jones believes the team could fill the void “from within” which could allude to free agent Chuma Edoga, Matt Farniok, or Josh Ball.

As for Steele, he mentioned Steele is “too valuable” as a swing tackle tandem behind both Smiths. If all things equal, it’ll be interesting to see who the starting left and right tackles will be, not to mention left guard.

Contract negotiations with Johnathan Hankins

With defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins still on the street as a free agent, that doesn’t mean the team is not actively trying to bring him back.

Hearing an update from Jones signals a positive sign that negotiations are ongoing and a reunion is possible.

Out of all the players Dallas re-signed, Hankins seems to be the missing piece to feel complete on the defensive side of the ball. If they can’t reach an agreement with each other, the front office could be looking to draft one high come April.

