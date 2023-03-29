The latest news in the world of the Dallas Cowboys.

Not much time has passed since the Cowboys released Elliott and there are already talks of a reunion.

Team owner Jerry Jones talked about cutting Elliott while at an NFL owners’ meeting in Phoenix. “Jerry, how close did you come to sitting down with him and saying, ‘Let’s work out a deal to stay?’” a reporter asked. “Well, that was on the table, and you might say to some degree that hasn’t changed and won’t until he signs someplace else,” Jones said. “I don’t want to leave him hanging, our fans hanging, or anybody, but I wouldn’t take any possibility off the table.”

The Cowboys offensive line is a bit of a slide puzzle, and that’s before the draft.

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys have some tough questions to answer before next season in regard to their offensive line. Connor McGovern’s departure creates a vacancy at left guard — one most folks believed would be filled by 2022 first-round pick Tyler Smith after he excelled as a rookie. In that scenario, Tyron Smith, who restructured his contract to return, will start at left tackle for however long he’s healthy, Tyler Biadasz would start at center, Zack Martin at his familiar right guard and Terence Steele at right tackle assuming he’s recovered from ACL surgery. It’s been speculated that the elder Smith could start at RT, while the younger Smith fills in at left tackle (where he looked comfortable last year) in the event Steele is forced to miss the start of the season. That would leave LG in the hands of a potential draft pick or recent free agent pickup Chuma Edoga.

The Cowboys offense has been given a facelift via free agency.

There’s change brewing for the Dallas Cowboys offense in 2023, to say the least. With the decision to part ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, the team is moving to toss the keys to the playbook fully to head coach Mike McCarthy, who will call plays for the first time since leaving the Green Bay Packers following the 2018 season. How that impacts quarterback Dak Prescott is to-be-determined, the two-time Pro Bowler now preparing to enter his eighth year in the league under his third play-caller — having also previously taken snaps under Moore’s predecessor, Scott Linehan, early in his career. For McCarthy, it’s not about overhauling the language that Prescott has become both comfortable and proficient with, but instead making some tweaks to help the offense reach what the Cowboys hope will be the final level. “I just think, like anything, you’ve got to be in tune with the climate of the National Football League,” McCarthy said, speaking from the league meetings in Phoenix. “I think we all recognize that the defensive line play, I know in my time in the league, it’s at a historical high. The value that’s put into the d-line play — as far as draft and free agency, that’s a priority position.”

The newest NFL mock draft has the Cowboys adding to the interior of the defensive line.

Pick 26 - Dallas Cowboys Bryan Bresee Clemson · DT · Sophomore (RS) If Cowboys coordinator Dan Quinn loves athletic defensive tackles with heavy hands and ballerina-like feet, Bresee could be in play here. The Clemson product is a talented interior defender with amazing tools that could help him blossom into a star as a pro.

McGovern seemed to have his mind made up on joining a new team, even before free agency began,

Connor McGovern had his mind set on joining the Bills while he was still a member of the Cowboys. “I’ve always thought that like last year, if there would be a dream team like where I can go, Buffalo was always at the top of that,” McGovern said, via Grace Heidinger of Bills.com “Just to get back up north and I just texted Ryan [Bates] and I was like ‘What’s Buffalo like?’ And he couldn’t have had enough good things to say about it.” Per Heidinger, McGovern texted Bills guard Ryan Bates while he was vacationing in Hawaii last week. Former teammates in college at Penn State, McGovern and Bates communicated often since they entered the NFL. A lot of there dialogue involved McGovern reaching out to Bates asking about life in Buffalo. Look, McGovern surely isn’t the only player who’s envisioned potential free agent destinations before a contract year. And he won’t be the last. McGovern’s agent likely communicated the unlikelihood of the Cowboys re-signing him at his desired price tag given Donovan Wilson and Leighton Vander Esch were always going to be prioritized in the first wave. The guard position was in high-demand this offseason, and it’s no surprise McGovern was scooped up within the first few days of the frenzy

