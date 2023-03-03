The Cowboys draft guru speak about their recent run of success.

McClay originally signed on as Pro Scouting Director in 2009 and, 14 years later, has climbed the ranks to his current role as Vice President of Player Personnel, and it’s well-earned, to say the very least. In dissecting the Cowboys batting average in the draft over the past several seasons, it’s clear they hit far more often than they miss and it’s largely because they’ve finally discovered and perfected a working formula for scouting prospects. And that’s why it’s unlikely the Cowboys will see their draft ship hit an iceberg anytime soon. “We’re hoping it continues to go that way because we have a system we can believe in,” McClay to “The Draft Show” on Thursday, speaking from the 2023 NFL Combine. “I love the way that our scouts go out on the road and they’re the GMs of their areas. They feel their importance and their value to the organization by approaching their job that way. We have a way that we do things: you follow that way and come to your [draft] conclusions.”

The Cowboys are not afraid to take a RB in the first round.

Tony Pollard is hobbled and potentially heading to free agency. Ezekiel Elliott has slowed considerably and has a big contract to boot. All of a sudden, the Dallas Cowboys’ running backs room is rife with uncertainty. Might the Cowboys consider using a first-round pick on a running back seven years after they did so with Elliott in 2016? Perhaps they would, considering they hold the 26th overall pick and not selection No. 4 as they did when they took Zeke. “I think it depends on what part of the first round,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said this week, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “If you’re up there in the top 10, it’s hard to take them there. You definitely, if you’re taking a player in the top half, you’re hoping you got a player that’s going to be here 10 years. And it’s tough for running backs to last 10 years. There’s not many Emmitt Smiths or guys that play that long.”

Could be another defensive weapon for Dan Quinn to play with.

FRISCO - The Los Angeles Rams’ plan for Bobby Wagner is now official, Rams head coach Sean McVay releasing a statement shortly after a Wednesday announcement, thanking Wagner for his time in LA. Wagner, 32, departs the Rams after signing a five-year, $50 million deal last offseason following his long tenure with the Seattle Seahawks. He signed with Los Angeles expecting to contend for his second Super Bowl ring, but injuries derailed LA’s season before it began, as the team finished with a 5-12 record. It was during that tenure that Wagner became a Quinn disciple. A year ago, the Cowboys did indeed contact Wagner, with Quinn making a push inside The Star. But as CowboysSI.com reported at the time, any “offer’’ made to the player was not a competitive one ... think “closer to vet’s minimum’’ than the $10 million APY offer LA made.

Too many names to pick just one, but Jaxon Smith-Njigba paired with Ceedee Lamb would be lethal.

Football teams utilize various offensive schemes to outscore opponents, and one of the most trusted and duplicated is the West Coast Offense. Legendary coaches such as Bill Walsh and Mike Holmgren popularized this scheme, and current Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has his own history with it, having utilized it during his time with the Green Bay Packers. McCarthy’s version of the West Coast offense will be on display as he’s named himself playcaller and tapped Brian Schottenheimer as his offensive coordinator. It’s time to educate ourselves on the type of wide receiver they would seek to fit the scheme. In a West Coast offense, it is crucial to have receivers who can get open quickly, create separation, and consistently catch the ball in traffic. The following article will examine in detail the specific attributes that enable a receiver to thrive in McCarthy’s West Coast offense.

