We continue with our 2023 NFL Draft draft prospect review of players that could interest the Dallas Cowboys. Today we look at a defensive end Will McDonald IV from Iowa State Cyclones.

Previous prospect reviews:

DT Bryan Bresee

CB Kelee Ringo

LB Andre Carter II

CB Joey Porter Jr

WR Jalin Hyatt

OG O’Cyrus Torrence

RB Bijan Robinson

C John Michael Schmitz

RB Devon Achane

CB Devon Witherspoon

RB Jahmyr Gibbs

TE Darnell Washington

DT Calijah Kancey

Will McDonald IV was given a 3-star recruit rating from 247 Sports coming out of high school. He only got two offers and decided to sign with Iowa State in 2018.

In McDonald’s freshman year he only played 13 snaps. During the small action he got to play in, McDonald IV managed to make three tackles, one tackle-for-loss, one sack and one forced fumble. It was an impressive start on just a small sample size.

In 2019 as a sophomore McDonald had an increased role playing in 118 snaps on defense. He made 15 tackles and six tackle-for-loss while playing almost exclusively on the edge. He also added 21 pressures, six sacks and one forced fumble.

In McDonald’s junior year, he once again saw an increased role playing this time in 284 defensive snaps. He recorded 35 tackles and 13 TFL. On pass plays McDonald IV also added 26 pressures, 10.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

In his senior season in 2021, McDonald IV played 453 snaps in defense. This was his best season while playing for the Cyclones. He recorded 36 tackles along with 13 TFL. As a pass rusher he created 41 pressures, 11.5 sacks and five forced fumbles. In Week 10 against the Texas Longhorns he played his best game. He had five pressures with three sacks and five defensive stops. He also logged two tackles and one forced fumble during the game. It was an excellent season for McDonald IV and was given All-America honors.

McDonald IV opted to play a fifth year in 2022 and got action in 518 snaps on defense. He again made 36 tackles, 24 defensive stops and added 7.5 TFL and looked much better as a run defender. He also logged 25 pressures, five sacks and added a forced fumble to his tally.

Will McDonald IV

Iowa State Cyclones

Senior

3-star high school recruit

Height- 6’3”

Weight- 239

Hands- 9 1/2

Arm Length- 34 7/8

Wingspan- 82 1/4

NFL Combine/Pro Day

40-Yard Time- 4.62s (PD)

Vert- 36”

Broad-132”

Awards:

2022 First Team All-Big 12

2021 First Team All-Big 12

2021 Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year

2020 First Team All-Big 12

Scorecard:

Overall- 84.7/100

Tackling- 75/100

Run Stopping- 80/100

Pass Rush- 95/100

Speed- 93/100

Strength- 73/100

Acceleration- 93/100

Agility- 92/100

THE GOOD

A prototypical old-school speed rusher. Has the length, speed, burst and agility seen from edge defenders a generation ago.

Has great balance to turn quickly or get around his blocker.

Impressive use of hands to keep blocks away.

Quick off the line and gets to his attacking foot in almost an instance.

An excellent collegiate career with the production to show for his effort. A strip-sack specialist.

As a wide-nine defender he gets in attacking position to get to the quarterback very quickly. This maybe his best trait for the NFL with his combination of bend and hand usage.

When in a three-point stance outside the tackle he does a good job setting the edge on run plays.

Motor runs hot constantly showing high levels of aggression to attack ball carrier or quarterback throughout the game.

Good use of pass-rush moves and never without a plan.

THE BAD

Age will be a factor as he’s already 24.

Will break containment with his overaggressive attacking mentality.

Prefers to be a straight-line rusher making him overrun the pocket.

You won’t see him winning with power and bowling over linemen.

His general strength fails him when playing inside on run plays limiting his usage as a down lineman.

Never wins versus double-teams, doesn’t have the functional strength to break free.

Can lose the ball carrier in the trash.

Faster offensive tackles manage to negate his pass rush.

THE FIT

Will McDonald IV is a fun edge rusher to watch when going after the quarterback. He’s an athletic machine that can find ways to use his natural gifts to get into the backfield with ease. While his speed and agility help him win on the edge that can also be his downfall. Smart offensive tackles will use his speed and aggression against him to make him miss his target. Also, his run defending is marked as bad, but more than anything it’s lacking strength. If he can work on his lower body strength while keeping up his high-level pass rush abilities in the NFL then he will become a major name to watch for. If he finds his way on a team that will allow him to play as a stand up edge player on an odd-front defensive line he will excel almost immediately.

Late second-round value, but on the right scheme if he was taken much earlier that would be good value.

(All scout consensus ranking: 37th)

COWBOYS COMPARISON

Randy Gregory