The Cowboys head coach and quarterback tried to figure out the interception situation.

In 2022, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had the most interceptions and interception percentage of his career, despite playing only 12 games. With 15 picks in the regular season, he was tied for the most in the NFL with Houston Texans second-year quarterback Davis Mills and he added two more interceptions during the playoffs. Head coach Mike McCarthy is understandably making it a goal to cut down on those numbers in 2023. During the NFL’s owners meetings, McCarthy discussed how they plan to have less interceptions on the stat sheet. “Definitely, we spent some time,” McCarthy said (via the Cowboys’ official website). “He was in for the captains workout [earlier this month]. So he came up and spent about four hours with Scott [Tolzien, the quarterback coach] and I. And we went back and looked at his decision-making opportunities and the interceptions and potential interceptions and just talking through it.” McCarthy added that “it’s healthy” to go over the interceptions after the season.

The Cowboys bring back another defensive free agent.

Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, who turns 31 on Thursday, received an early birthday present from the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday: a new, one-year deal.

Hankins joined the Cowboys, along with a 2024 seventh-round pick, in a trade from the Raiders in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick last season. He appeared in five games with the Cowboys, starting three. He tallied 10 tackles and a tackle for loss. A second-round pick of the Giants in 2013, Hankins played his first four seasons with the G-Men (2013-2016), one with the Indianapolis Colts (2017) and then played four-and-half seasons with the Raiders (2018-2022) before coming to Dallas at the trade deadline last season.

The Cowboys won’t have a lot of opportunity in the upcoming draft compared to the rest of the division.

Cowboys fans still have close to a month to ruminate over how the front office will spend their seven picks in the 2023 draft. And while seven selections is a nice number, the simple truth is that not all draft picks are not equal. Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson knew this all too well, and he helped develop a numerical chart that illustrates just how much more valuable the No. 1 pick is than No. 227… and even how pick values drop within each round. There’s a massive difference between the value of the first pick in the first round and, say, the 15th or eighth or even the third pick in the first round. ...Dallas ranks 13th among NFC teams in draft capital; only the Rams, Vikings, and 49ers are scheduled to go into draft weekend with less buying power to work with. Picks can still be traded, and the Cowboys can still improve their draft capital. But the numbers- and how they stack up against their divisional rivals’- show how imperative it is that the Dallas war room make smart choices with every single card they turn in.

Johnston has been mocked in the mid teens in the first round.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has so far fulfilled on his promise of wanting to make a “splash on offense” this offseason after trading for Texans star receiver Brandin Cooks. But he may not be done yet. Jones and the Cowboys are expected to welcome highly-regarded TCU receiver Quentin Johnston for a visit. Johnston announced Dallas would be one of his 30 visits following his pro day workout Thursday. A two-time All-Big 12 selection, Johnston has been one of the most productive college receivers in the country over the past few years and was a key piece of the Horned Frogs run to the national championship game this past season.

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and on weekdays we offer two different shows every single day.

Monday: 1st and 10 with Tony Catalina & Aidan Davis

Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Tuesday: The Writer’s Block with Jess Nevarez and Brandon Loree

Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB Staffers

Wednesday: NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton

Wednesday: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay

Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

Thursday: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

Friday: Girls Talkin’ Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

Saturday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

Also every single weekday features a roundup episodes of sorts similar to these news headlines that catches you up on everything that you need to know! Make sure to listen to Dallas Cowboys Daily hosted by Jess Nevarez from Monday through Friday. We also offer live shows every weekday afternoon on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.