The holy grail of Cowboys pre-draft activity is the official pre-draft visit. Every year in early April, the Cowboys are allowed to bring in up to 30 usually high-profile, national draft-eligible players for official pre-draft visits.

Most of the Dallas top picks in the draft over the last two decades visited with the Cowboys prior to the draft, which is why we watch the official pre-draft visits so closely.

The “Top 30” visits do not involve any workouts, they are strictly meet-and-greets where the team can get a better feel for the players and the medical staff can conduct more thorough medical checkups, but the players do not work out for the team.

The Cowboys can also bring in as many draft-eligible local prospects (players who went to high school in the Dallas/Fort-Worth metropolitan area or attended TCU, SMU, or North Texas) as they like for visits and workouts during “Dallas Day,” and while Dallas Day is happening today, that is separate from the Top 30 visits.

Additionally, the team can have private workouts with as many prospects as they want, but in the Cowboys’ hierarchy of pre-draft meetings, workouts, interviews, and visits, private workouts frankly don’t mean all that much.

The names of the “Top 30” have just started popping up over the last few days, and we are not close to the full contingent yet. But until somebody releases the full names of all 30 “Top 30” visitors, here’s what we have so far (Player rank on the CBS board in brackets to give a better idea of where in the draft a prospect is generally slotted)

(10) Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

(40) Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

(45) Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina

(50) Steve Avila, OL, TCU

(83) Jaquelin Roy, DT, LSU

(105) Zach Evans, RB, Ole Miss

(131) Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami

(142) Marte Mapu, LB/S, Sacramento State

(157) Atonio Mafi, OL, UCLA

(192) Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss

(198) Brayden Willis, TE, Oklahoma

(201) Tanner McCalister, S, Ohio State

(246) Clayton Tune, QB, Houston

(270) Payne Durham, TE, Purdue

(307) Tyler Lacy, DL, Oklahoma State

We will keep updating the list as new names become available, and we may have to edit the the list once it’s clear whether the two TCU players are in for Dallas Day or a Top 30 visit.

It’s very early to draw any type of conclusions from the names above, but the list of visitors may give us a glimpse of what a Cowboys draft strategy could look like:

Get a wide receiver early Get a cornerback in the first two days of the draft Be ready to pounce on a dropping offensive or defensive lineman.

But it could also be something completely different; at this point the Cowboys seem to be casting their net pretty wide and seem to have invited almost every position imaginable.

Based on the handful of names above, which positions would you prioritize in the draft?