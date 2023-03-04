Odds are the Dallas Cowboys will be in the market for a new quarterback at some point this offseason. Despite the outcry of many, it’s not going to be somebody to come in and replace Dak Prescott, but instead someone who will serve as his primary backup for next year. The question is, will that person be a rookie or an established veteran?

As things stand right now, the Cowboys have Will Grier currently under contract to serve as their QB2 for the 2023 season, with Cooper Rush hitting the free agent market. While it is an option, only they know how serviceable Grier can be if/when called upon. It’s highly unlikely they head into the 2023 season status quo at the position, so another one or two QBs added to the mix is almost a certainty.

With an expected total of nine draft picks to work with in the 2023 NFL Draft, and with a full free agent market at QB, Dallas has no shortage of options if they are indeed looking for a new backup QB this year. Since we really don’t know which QBs could be available for the Cowboys on “Draft Day”, we’re going to explore their free agent options instead.

As luck would have it, this is a great year to be in the market for a backup quarterback. While legitimate starting options are few and far between, players who have served or capable of serving a backup role are numerous. There are potentially at least a dozen QBs who could be of interest to the Cowboys, several of which are former high draft picks.

Former first-round free agent QBs

Carson Wentz

Marcus Mariota

Baker Mayfield

Sam Darnold

Teddy Bridgewater

Blaine Gabbert

Knowing what we know about the Cowboys and their willingness to take on reclamation projects of former high draft picks, any of the above-mentioned quarterbacks could be of interest to them. They all have more starting experience and playing time then Will Grier, and are arguably an upgrade over him as well.

They, of course, aren’t the only quarterbacks the Cowboys could add to the mix via free agency this offseason though. There are several other options they could bring in to become Dak Prescott’s primary backup as well.

Other notable free agent QBs

Andy Dalton

Jacoby Brissett

Case Keenum

Chase Daniel

Gardner Minshew

Jarrett Stidham

Drew Lock

Mason Rudolph

Mike White

Taylor Heinicke

Depending on what the Cowboys are looking for, there are some intriguing names among this group of quarterbacks on the open market. Andy Dalton and Jacoby Brissett in particular are coming off fantastic 2022 seasons as backups, but there several other players who could be of interest to the Cowboys as well.

And let’s not forget, Cooper Rush could reprise his role as Dallas’ QB2 in 2023. Considering his success as the starter last season, and his familiarity with the personnel/staff, he could be someone the Cowboys try to re-sign as No. 4’s primary backup.

All in all, there’s no shortage of quarterbacks on the open market who could be of interest to the Cowboys if they’re looking for a new backup QB. In the end, we all know it will come down to money and whether or not Dallas is looking for a vet or prefer a younger/cheaper rookie QB to be the backup. It will be interesting to see which direction the end up going.