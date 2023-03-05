Death, taxes, and the Dallas Cowboys being connected to a big-time player. We have not even reached the second week of March yet and the Cowboys are already being thrown out as a name when it comes to Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey. We have talked about how that would certainly be a big-time move for Dallas, but it is a question of the best use of resources.

The Cowboys need help on offense and it appears that they are going to be focused on that this offseason. Odds are extremely high that by Tuesday afternoon they will have Tony Pollard’s services for 2023 by way of at least the franchise tag, but losing Pollard in the Divisional Round highlighted how much help the Cowboys need on offense besides him.

In the lead-up to the NFL combine last week it was reported that the Cowboys are working on making an ‘impactful addition’ to their offense. Nobody has any idea what that could mean, but if the hysteria around Thanksgiving is any indicator it could be a player with a certain set of initials.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s name continues to be a talking point for Dallas

The Cowboys were closely connected to Odell Beckham Jr. as December approached this past season. It felt inevitable for the two to get together but they did not, and Beckham did not wind up playing for anybody at all through the 2022 season.

OBJ is a free agent and able to sign with any team as soon as right now. When they did not come to terms with him back then, they said they would like to re-visit the situation in the offseason. Cowboys owner/president/general manager Jerry Jones held court on Friday night and discussed a variety of things, and among them, the status of OBJ. He noted that he has the same level of interest in adding Beckham to the Cowboys offense.

Odell Beckham is eligible to be signed now and Jerry Jones said he has had indirect contact with the wide receiver and has spoken with Beckham's mother. "He’s somebody that I have the same kind of interest that I had in him during the season." — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) March 4, 2023

It is debatable as to whether or not Beckham would qualify as an ‘impact addition’ given that he has not played football in a year and is coming off of a torn ACL, but obviously we have seen him look like one of the best wide receivers in the game at points in his career. But at the moment there is a lot in question.

Jerry spoke specifically about the ‘right’ veteran free agent while on his bus chatting all sorts of things and made it a point to make a reference to New York in doing so. Beckham obviously starred for the New York Giants where the Cowboys saw him twice a year.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said young talent will be key to team’s success in 2023 but cautioned not to rule out signing a prominent veteran in free agency. If team believes he can be a difference, would make move in a “New York minute.” pic.twitter.com/115A6Pyg8c — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 4, 2023

This has felt like it was going to happen for some time and Jerry did seem to lay some loose foundation for it with all of his talk about veteran free agency. The Cowboys are not exactly known for being particularly active in free agency, but a player in Beckham’s situation might be the right kind of risk that they are willing to take.

When word about the ‘impactful addition’ broke there were many Cowboys fans who wondered whether the team would consider trading for current Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The Cowboys are not currently on the list of teams rumored to be in pursuit of Hopkins.

Word in Indy is keep your eyes on the following teams (and picks) in exchange for DeAndre Hopkins:



New England Patriots>Pick 46

New York Giants>Pick 57

Kansas City Chiefs>Pick 63



Could be others that jump in, and compensation could always vary.



But these names keep coming up. — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) March 3, 2023

Incidentally, the Giants are apparently in the mix for Hopkins and they were one of the teams that courted Beckham Jr. back in the winter. The G-Men desperately need help on offense as well, although they have a few other things to tend to with the statuses of quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley up in the air.

Oftentimes, names coming up over and over for the Cowboys leads to nothing. If you don’t believe me there then I would invite you to show me the highlights of Earl Thomas or Jamal Adams playing for the team, or even of Lincoln Riley patrolling the sidelines as head coach.

Not to be “this feels different” but the Beckham thing has felt inevitable in a certain way from about jump street, especially with how glowingly Jerry Jones has spoken of him.

This keeps coming up and it will continue to do so until Beckham has a new team.