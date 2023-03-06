Cowboys news: Evaluating Dallas’ draft strategy amidst the NFL combine

The Cowboys deserve the benefit of the doubt when it comes to drafting, but a few aspects are worth emphasizing.

Do: Take the best CB or WR available at pick No. 26 In today’s NFL, the wide receiver and cornerback have morphed into cornerstone position for franchises. The game is played outside and through the air making these positions all the more valuable. At both of these position the Cowboys have one player who has dominant. There is CeeDee Lamb at receiver and Trevon Diggs at corner. The opposite of them is a need for this team and should be the decision at pick No. 26 in the first round. The passing game needs to help Lamb and the corner opposite of Diggs was a revolving door last year. The best player available at these two positions should be the pick. Names to watch: Joey Porter Jr., Penn State CB; Christian Gonzalez, Oregon CB; Jordan Addison, USC WR; Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee, WR; Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State WR

In what will be a pivotal season for the veteran QB, there are areas he must focus on.

MENTAL STABILITY: I know, a very strange subject, but you’ll understand what I’m saying soon. During every game that Dak Prescott has lost, I’ve noticed the same pattern, he shows fear. It’s hard to find footage, but near the end of every game he’s lost over the past two seasons he gives us what I like to call “The Dak Face”. This is the face Dak puts on when he is in a tight and stressful situation on the field. Dak Prescott opens his mouth and stares blankly at the field when he’s in this fearful mode. When you see that, you know the ending won’t turn out pretty. I am not making fun of him whatsoever, many players have a similar reaction to critical parts of games, but as a leader, this sense of fear must be stopped, and the only one who can stop it is Dak Prescott himself. Prescott must stay more stable mentally when he’s on the field and not get distracted by being scared.

The Cowboys and Leighton Vander Esch so far are not seeing eye to eye.

A CowboysSI.com source confirms the report that the Cowboys have made no progress on a new deal (via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram). This doesn’t mark the death knell of Vander Esch is Dallas. But it does conflict a bit with the club’s position that is views the linebacker as somewhat of a priority. Of course, in tandem with that thought are the words of COO Stephen Jones, who is offering a more lukewarm consideration. “I thought Leighton had a great year,” Jones said. “It’ll all just boil down to the economics in terms of where he ends up. He had a hell of a year.” Coming off of a wildly affordable one-year, $2 million contract, Vander Esch has every reason to be looking for more of a payday in free agency this time around. There is perceived “injury issue” with Vander Esch that his camp is prepared to argue is a thing of the past. Are the Cowboys sitting on this deal with the idea that the lingering concerns will lead to another cheap return to The Star?

Dak needs weapons, and he needs them ASAP. Here are a few options to provide him with talent.

Option 1: Stefon Diggs, Wide Receiver, Buffalo Bills It took a family affair to get Stefon Diggs’ name into the rumor mill. Stefon started by packing his stuff and leaving the locker room before the team returned after their playoff let down. Little brother, Trevon Diggs, doubled down and went to social media. He was pleading for the fans to push Jerry to acquire his elder sibling. There are multiple layers to this potential wide receiver trade target that impacts the Dallas Cowboys. Number one, he is under contract with the Buffalo Bills technically until 2027. So, with that, you are a team that will have to figure out the contract and give up draft capital. With his contact, according to Spotrac.com, you have him for two years with an opt-out in 2025. He’ll make $8 million and $18 million in those years which are both reasonable numbers. Will he want to redo his contract knowing this? Probably.

Dallas might be tipping their hand early.

Dallas reportedly plans to place the franchise tag on Tony Pollard, who is coming off a gruesome injury. Whereas Dalton Schultz could be on the way out after playing on the tag this past season. Therefore, it is becoming easier to piece together what the Cowboys will do once the draft arrives. In fact, Dallas Cowboys insider Bobby Belt believes that he has a good feel on what the strategy appears to be. Furthermore, it would be smart for the Cowboys to add a corner early in this draft. There are more than a handful of high-quality corners that could be in serious consideration for the first-round. The receiver talent is headlined by Jaxon Smith-Njigba from Ohio State, Jordan Addison out of USC, and TCU’s Quentin Johnston. Zay Flowers from Boise State is another that has some early-round buzz. Additionally, the draft just so happens to have good talent at running back and tight end, as well. If the Cowboys play things right, there should be a realistic scenario where Dallas fills important needs with premium selections.

The running back room has turned into quite the dilemma this offseason.

This past week was the NFL combine which provided an opportunity for information to pass from party to party. Sunday morning, ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler shared some of that at the worldwide leader, and the former came away from Indianapolis believing that “it would not be surprising” to see the Cowboys cut Zeke. The Dallas Cowboys’ offense could look a lot different in 2023. They’d save $4.8 million on the cap by releasing running back Ezekiel Elliott ($10.9 million if they designate him as a post-June 1 cut). It would not be surprising to see them make that move, as Elliott has no more guaranteed money left on his contract. The Cowboys also seem likely to let tight end Dalton Schultz — who was their franchise player last year — leave in free agency. But they would like to bring back running back Tony Pollard and could use the franchise tag to do so. They will be looking to add explosive playmakers to an offense that really didn’t have any last season outside of Pollard and receiver CeeDee Lamb (who is another candidate for an offseason extension).

