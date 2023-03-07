Another offseason is here, which means the inevitable roller-coaster of emotions paired with head-turning sound bites from the Jones family. Well, the latter has already happened. Last week, Jerry Jones made comments about the Cowboys potential of “doing something special in free agency.”

“Don’t dismiss us doing something special with the right veteran free agent,” he said Friday night. “Any place. I would in a New York minute if I think that it fits a lot of what I’m sitting here talking about, if it fits more than a short-term situation for us.”

It’s hard to ignore who that “special” free agent could be. There’s one free agent that has been attached to the Cowboys for months now, but whether you elevate him into that category of free agents is to be determined. It’s Odell Beckham Jr,, of course.

Of course, the Dallas Cowboys were going to be in the mix to sign Odell Beckham Jr. in his free agency. We are talking about the league’s biggest brand potentially aligning with one of the most well-known wide receivers in the game today. Beckham has already won a Super Bowl in his NFL career as a megastar, but he could still have some tread left on those tires after a major ACL injury. Jones speaking with Beckham’s mother saying, “He’s somebody that I have the same kind of interest that I had in him during the season,” is very telling. The Cowboys owner loves stars, and Beckham certainly checks that box. Dallas should not have traded Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns last year when they were not sure how Michael Gallup would perform after his ACL injury. Overall, this potential move feels so very predictable. The Cowboys are who we thought they were. Then again, the Los Angeles Rams getting Beckham midway through the 2021 campaign felt very predictable as well, and that team won a Super Bowl. Had he not torn his ACL, Beckham would have won Super Bowl 56 MVP over his former teammate Cooper Kupp.

So, is Odell Beckham Jr a free agent that would really elevate the Cowboys offense? He hasn’t played a game since the 2021 postseason, where he posted 21 receptions for 288 yards across four games. Those numbers lend hope to Beckham Jr. being a true weapon, even after taking a season off and suffering multiple leg injuries.

On the flip side, his production in the regular season prior to that was nothing spectacular. In the last four regular season games, he caught 14 balls for 203 total yards and no touchdowns. But for comparison, in Michael Gallup’s last four games of this past regular season, he logged just eight catches for just 86 yards. Needless to say, Beckham Jr. would be a major upgrade opposite side CeeDee Lamb over Gallup unless Gallup recovers his pre-injury form.

Dak Prescott, with OBJ across from Lamb and a hopefully resurgent Gallup, could get the Cowboys offense back to form.