We’re past the month of February, but it feels like we’re stuck on Groundhog Day. Much like Bill Murray in the movie, we keep experiencing the same thing when it comes to ESPN mock drafts. And in this case, the groundhog is not predicting a very pleasant early spring, instead predicting six more dreary weeks of winter.

Last week we discussed a Mel Kiper Jr. mock draft that had the Cowboys selecting tight end Dalton Kincaid out of Utah with their first-round pick. In that article, we didn’t knock the player and his skills, just that high-quality tight ends can usually be found later in the draft. For example:

Travis Kelce was a third-round pick, George Kittle was a fifth-round pick, Darren Waller was a sixth-round pick. Even our own Dalton Schultz was a fourth-round pick.

Throw in that one of the greatest Cowboys tight ends ever, Jason Witten, was a third-round pick.

Sure, there are some first-round tight ends that go on to success, but the best producing tight ends in the game right now were generally not first-round picks. Even the first-round picks like T.J. Hockenson and Evan Engram are now on their second teams.

Plus, the Cowboys have Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot on the roster, and both displayed untapped potential last season. The Cowboys should want to get those guys on the field more and put them in pass-catching situations assuming that Dalton Schultz leaves in free agency.

Between treating tight ends somewhat like running backs, having potential already on the roster, and the Cowboys needing help at places like wide receiver and cornerback, taking Dalton Kincaid seems like a poor decision unless you think he is some kind of generational talent.

Apparently ESPN thinks so, because here is Todd McShay’s latest mock draft

26. Dallas Cowboys Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah This is a value pick, but tight end Dalton Schultz is also a free agent and might be gone. With the top receivers all off the board — I’d love to get another one opposite CeeDee Lamb — Dallas can look to Kincaid as another pass-catcher for quarterback Dak Prescott. We didn’t see Kincaid work out at the combine, but he has enough speed to make plays down the seam and can go up and get 50-50 balls. He is coming off a 70-catch, 890-yard, eight-TD campaign with the Utes and has the versatility to move around the formation.

Maybe it’s time to give in and believe that the ESPN guys have heard something about the Cowboys’ intentions in the first round. With both McShay and Kiper going with Dalton Kincaid, maybe they have some insider knowledge. Not convinced? Here is a mock from Dane Brugler at The Athletic.

26. Dallas Cowboys: Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah The last time the Cowboys drafted a tight end in the first round (David LaFleur in 1997), Barry Switzer was still head coach. But the current Cowboys are looking for playmakers on offense and Kincaid offers a unique profile. He could give Dak Prescott quick wins, like the aforementioned Schultz, while also providing more explosive potential with his seam and run-after-catch skills.

The Cowboys did meet with Kincaid at the combine, so there is the possibility that they are intrigued enough with the player to take him. It certainly seems like some of the most prominent draft pundits believe this.

Would you be okay with the Cowboys taking Kincaid in the first round?