We continue with our 2023 NFL Draft draft prospect review of players that could interest the Dallas Cowboys. Today we look at a inside offensive lineman John Michael Schmitz from the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

John Michael Schmitz was rated as a 3-star recruit by 247 Sports and received only a handful of offers; he chose to take the best offer he had and enrolled at Minnesota in 2018.

In his freshman season Schmitz played 17 snaps in only five games, he allowed no pressures on his limited number of snaps.

In 2019, Schmitz had a sharp increase in usage and played on 452 snaps as a sophomore. He was perfect on the season allowing zero sacks and allowed only one quarterback hit.

In 2020, Schmitz played center at Minnesota for six games tallying up 422 snaps. Again he allowed no sacks and allowed two QB Hits.

In his senior year, Schmitz played in 13 games for a career high in a season of 837 snaps. During the season he again allowed no sacks and allowed no QB Hits.

Schmitz opted to play a fifth year as a super-senior in 2022 and played in all 12 games. On 767 snaps in his final year at Minnesota he gave up two sacks and added one QB Hit.

John Michael Schmitz

Minnesota Golden Gophers

rSenior

3-star high school recruit

Height- 6”3

Weight- 301

Wingspan- 78 7/8

Arm Length- 32 5/8

NFL Combine

10-Yard Split- 1.85s

40-Yard Split- 5.35s

Vert- 29.5

Broad- 104

Shuttle- 4.56

Awards

First Team All-American 2022

All-Big Ten First Team 2022

All-Big Ten Second Team 2021

Scorecard:

Overall- 87.8/100

Pass Blocking- 80

Run Blocking- 97

Speed- 74/100

Strength- 90/100

Acceleration- 76/100

Agility- 89/100

THE GOOD

Highly intelligent lineman that clearly watches a lot of tape and prepares well for each game.

Although nothing stood out from the combine, the same can be said that nothing is alarming.

Great point-of-attack lineman that drives defenders backward.

Never stops moving his feet.

Quick to pick up twists and intelligent observer of defensive movement.

Shows good flexibility.

One of the best operators in run blocking in this class.

Is aggressive and refuses to surrender in the run game.

Quick off the line and is usually the first out of his blocks on the Minnesota line.

Strong and fast enough to get out to the second level where he can create tremendous damage.

If there’s an award for pancake blocks, give it to Schmitz.

Played center in college but proved at the Senior Bowl he can play guard just as effectively.

THE BAD

Has prototypical size and build but is not quick to feet leaving him susceptible to speed rushers and penalties.

First-round run blocker talent, third-round pass blocker talent.

Shows good flexibility and knee bend on run blocking but forgets how to do it on pass plays.

Gets over his feet sometimes on blocks making him unbalanced and easy for defenders to get under him.

Age will be factor having played five years and will enter the draft 24 years of age.

Needs to focus on his athletic abilities on pass blocks rather than just using his upper body and hands.

THE FIT

John Michael Schmitz has all the brain capacity and power to take on what the NFL will throw at him in his rookie year. His elite run-blocking ability will have every offensive coordinator excited to have him come in and create easy running lanes for any player coming out the backfield. His pass protection skills are a concern especially given his age coming into the league, but if he can get solid coaching and get between two solid veterans then his ceiling will increase multiple times over.

Mid-to-late second round talent with plenty of upside.

(All scout consensus ranking: 47)

COWBOYS COMPARISON

Mackenzy Bernadeau