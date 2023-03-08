Eventually the Dallas Cowboys will have to make some moves to get themselves underneath the NFL salary cap. The team is in the neighborhood of $17 million over the cap with the recent franchise tag applied to running back Tony Pollard. So something’s got to give.

There has been talk about releasing players like Ezekiel Elliott, Jourdan Lewis and Neville Gallimore among others. One name that has come up in conversations is offensive tackle Tyron Smith. Smith is owed $13.6 million for this season and that may be a little high for Dallas for a couple of reasons. One is that Smith has had trouble staying healthy and it’s hard to depend on him for a whole season. The other is that Tyler Smith and Terence Steele could be on track to man the offensive tackle positions this year, relegating Smith to swing tackle status.

So what was expected, that Dallas would try to re-work Smith’s deal, is reportedly in progress.

The #Cowboys are working on a resolution to bring eight-time Pro Bowler Tyron Smith back for a 13th season, which could include a reworked contract, per sources. Smith is due $13.6 million in the final year of his deal. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 8, 2023

It feels very unlikely the Cowboys would pay the full ride of Smith’s contract based on what we noted above. But Cowboys officials have been saying all offseason that they want Smith back for another year. It feels like both sides will meet somewhere in the middle and Smith will be back on the roster for one more year. But these things are never settled until contracts are signed.