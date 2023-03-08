 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cowboys reportedly trying to re-work the contract of Tyron Smith for 2023 season

The Cowboys would like to have their longtime tackle Tyron Smith back in 2023 on a restructured contract.

By Dave Halprin
/ new
Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

Eventually the Dallas Cowboys will have to make some moves to get themselves underneath the NFL salary cap. The team is in the neighborhood of $17 million over the cap with the recent franchise tag applied to running back Tony Pollard. So something’s got to give.

There has been talk about releasing players like Ezekiel Elliott, Jourdan Lewis and Neville Gallimore among others. One name that has come up in conversations is offensive tackle Tyron Smith. Smith is owed $13.6 million for this season and that may be a little high for Dallas for a couple of reasons. One is that Smith has had trouble staying healthy and it’s hard to depend on him for a whole season. The other is that Tyler Smith and Terence Steele could be on track to man the offensive tackle positions this year, relegating Smith to swing tackle status.

So what was expected, that Dallas would try to re-work Smith’s deal, is reportedly in progress.

It feels very unlikely the Cowboys would pay the full ride of Smith’s contract based on what we noted above. But Cowboys officials have been saying all offseason that they want Smith back for another year. It feels like both sides will meet somewhere in the middle and Smith will be back on the roster for one more year. But these things are never settled until contracts are signed.

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Blogging The Boys Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Dallas Cowboys news from Blogging The Boys