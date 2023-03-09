While the full 2023 NFL regular season schedule doesn't release until May, there’s always room to predict what the schedule may look like when it comes out.

Today, we take a stab at predicting the Cowboys’ 2023 regular season schedule. Let us know in the comments section what you think Dallas’ schedule will look like.

The Cowboys haven’t faced a team in the NFC East in Week One since 2019, so there’s a good chance they’ll match up with one to kick off this season. A Cowboys/Eagles matchup is intriguing, but the league will likely hold those games until later in the season. Instead, Dallas opens the season facing the division rival Giants for the seventh time since 2012.

Week Two: Dallas Cowboys AT Los Angeles Chargers

Just like they did in 2021, the Cowboys start the season with two road games and travel to Los Angeles to face the Chargers in Week Two. Dallas will face off against their old offensive coordinator Kellen Moore in a game that figures to feature plenty of firepower on offense.

Week Three: Los Angeles Rams AT Dallas Cowboys

Dallas gets their first home game of the season in Week Three as they host the new-look Los Angeles Rams.

Week Four: Washington Commanders AT Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys get back-to-back home games as they face the Commanders in Week Four at home just like they did last season.

Week Five: Dallas Cowboys AT Buffalo Bills (SNF)

One of the premier matchups of the season comes in Week Five, as the Cowboys travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills on Sunday Night Football.

Week Six: Dallas Cowboys AT Carolina Panthers (MNF)

The Cowboys get an extra day of rest as they face off against an improved Panthers team with a new quarterback on Monday Night Football.

Week Seven: Seattle Seahawks AT Dallas Cowboys

Dallas returns home after two tough road matchups to face the Seattle Seahawks.

Week Eight: BYE Week

Week Nine: New England Patriots AT Dallas Cowboys

Fresh off their bye week, the Cowboys stay at home as they host the New England Patriots for the first time since 2015.

Week Ten: Dallas Cowboys AT San Francisco 49ers

The Cowboys get a chance to avenge their back-to-back postseason losses as they travel to San Francisco to take on the 49ers.

Week Eleven: Dallas Cowboys AT Washington Commanders

The Cowboys have been on the road the week before Thanksgiving every season since 2018, so I don’t see that changing this year. Dallas wraps up the season series against the Commanders on the road before facing a short week heading into Thanksgiving.

Week Twelve: New York Jets AT Dallas Cowboys

This one makes too much sense. In all likelihood, the Cowboys will be hosting an AFC team on Thanksgiving Day. With Aaron Rodgers potentially headed to the Jets, a matchup between New York and Dallas seems perfect for the holiday.

Week Thirteen: Dallas Cowboys AT Philadelphia Eagles (SNF)

The first Cowboys/Eagles matchup comes all the way in Week Thirteen as the two powerhouses battle it out on Sunday Night Football.

Week Fourteen: Detroit Lions AT Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys return home to host a Lions team that will likely be threatening for a playoff spot.

Week Fifteen: Dallas Cowboys AT Arizona Cardinals

Dallas hits the road to start their final four games of the season as they travel out west to take on the Arizona Cardinals.

Week Sixteen: New York Giants AT Dallas Cowboys

After facing the Giants in Week One, Dallas waits 15 weeks to square off with them again in a pivotal, late-season matchup in Week 16.

Week Seventeen: Dallas Cowboys AT Miami Dolphins (TNF)

Another late-season trip to Florida as the Cowboys play their final road game of the year in Miami against the Dolphins.

Week Eighteen: Philadelphia Eagles AT Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys wrap up their 2023 regular season by facing the division-rival Eagles, in a game that may end up determining who wins the NFC East.