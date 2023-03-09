Locking up the franchise quarterback long term would be in the team’s best interest given the current market at the position.

The Dallas Cowboys seem committed to quarterback Dak Prescott, which means an extension for the 29-year-old is likely in his future. A franchise tag will not take place this offseason with the deadline behind us, but talks of securing No. 4 long(er)-term are happening in Dallas. Prescott is currently two years into the four-year $160 million contract signed in 2021. The team’s executive vice president Stephen Jones said during the NFL Scouting Combine that extending their current starter is compatible with the Cowboys’ plan (per NFL.com). They are not looking for a new quarterback and an extension could give Dallas more cap space to work with heading into the 2023 season. Prescott seems to be on the same page and does not see himself wearing another uniform in the NFL. “I’m excited to be a Dallas Cowboy,” Prescott said (per NFL.com). “Always dreamed to be here. Now that I’m here, I don’t expect to play for any other team. Now it’s just about winning and now it’s about to get that done and just to hear the [support from the] front office. Looking forward to an extension. When that time comes, it will happen. I’m with Stephen [Jones], it may just happen overnight. When it happens, it happens. It will be great.”

The table is just about set for free agency in the NFL for 2023. Tuesday, the 4 p.m. ET deadline passed for all 32 teams to use the franchise or transition tag to restrict the movement of one of their pending free agents. Six players were tagged, all receiving the “non-exclusive” franchise version: Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, Dallas Cowboys RB Tony Pollard, Jacksonville Jaguars TE Evan Engram, Las Vegas Raiders RB Josh Jacobs, New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley and Washington Commanders DT Daron Payne. All are free to negotiate offers with other clubs and could be signed away at the cost of two first-round picks if their current team declines to match contractual terms. Here are the winners and losers from this year’s tag deadline: WINNERS Running backs: Barkley, Jacobs and Pollard will get nice bumps to their paychecks at a position where players are so often left holding the bag after completing their rookie contract. Barkley, in particular, seems to stand a good chance of getting a multi-year agreement before he has to decide whether to sign his $10.1 million tag. LOSERS Ezekiel Elliott: With Pollard getting the tag from Dallas, the next question seems to be how much of a monetary haircut Zeke has to take – the Cowboys’ second-best back is due nearly $11 million in base salary in 2023 – presuming he has a spot on the team at all next season.

All signs point to the Dallas Cowboys adding a receiver this offseason. The Dallas Morning News went as far as to report that the team wants to make an “impactful addition” to the offense in addition to the return of Tony Pollard, who will make $10.09 million next season after he was franchise tagged. Wouldn’t it be great if the Cowboys still had prime Dez Bryant to pair with CeeDee Lamb? Unfortunately for the front office, though, there aren’t nearly as many star receivers available for trade relative to last offseason. Given the lack of available talent in free agency sans Odell Beckham Jr., it might behoove the Cowboys to entertain trading for a wideout. This front office doesn’t fancy admitting to mistakes, but executing a trade for an impact receiver is a surefire way to rectify offloading Cooper for pennies on the dollar. How does DeAndre Hopkins sound? The Cardinals are shopping the star wideout, and he’s expected to cost as little as a second-round pick. Incredibly, Dez has already got the ball rolling for his former team, as he was hanging out with Hopkins in Dallas on Monday.

Things are about to heat up around the Dallas Cowboys, the heat I have been waiting for. With the team placing the franchise tag on Tony Pollard Monday afternoon, the focus now shifts to Ezekiel Elliott and I have my popcorn ready. Let’s get right to it. Zeke is set to count for $16.4 million against the salary cap with a $10.4 million base salary. Yikes! I have talked about this time and time again. They have two options: 1) make Elliott take a gigantic pay cut, or 2) simply release him. Zeke told the team after the season ended that he would be willing to take that pay cut to stay with the team. Look, I like Elliott. He’s nowhere near what he used to be and just doesn’t have much left, but he can still punch the ball in the end zone and pick up short-yardage first downs. That is all they need from him.

The tight end position was a complete disaster in fantasy football last season. Just one player (Travis Kelce) finished with over 300 PPR points, while only two others (T.J. Hockenson, George Kittle) hit the 200-point mark. Mark Andrews, who was the top tight end in 2021, scored fewer than 200 points. Heck, Taysom Hill (who plays both quarterback and tight end) was a top-10 player at the position last season. One of the better tight ends in the league, Dalton Schultz, scored 142.7 points and ranked ninth at the position. That was more than 60 points fewer than he had in his breakout campaign of 2021, but Schultz was still a productive fantasy option. With the Cowboys using their franchise tag on Tony Pollard, Schultz will hit the open market and will draw plenty of attention. His best fantasy fit would be to remain in Dallas, but another team could certainly lure him away during the offseason. Here are five teams that could have a need at tight end and would be nice landing spots for Schultz next season. Let’s start things off in the Motor City. Detroit Lions The Lions traded Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings last season, leaving a hole at the tight end spot. Detroit could draft a player to fill the position, of course, but Schultz would be a nice fit in real and fantasy football. Detroit tight ends scored a combined 12 touchdowns last season, including the combination of Brock Wright and Shane Zylstra scoring nine times. Schultz would remain a top-10 option.

