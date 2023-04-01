The Dallas Cowboys certainly like to look under every rock when it comes to former first-round picks.

Former first-round draft pick Laquon Treadwell laced up his cleats and did some work with the team, as first reported by 105.3 The Fan’s Cowboys insider Bobby Belt. ESPN’s Field Yates confirmed the news later in the day. The 27-year-old wide receiver was selected 23rd overall in 2016 and played for four seasons in Minnesota, though he never lived up to high expectations that saw him compared to DeAndre Hopkins prior to the draft. After a single season in Atlanta, scoring two touchdowns in 2020, the Ole Miss product moved on to Jacksonville, where he logged a career-high 434 receiving yards in 2021. Treadwell spent last season in Seattle, appearing in just six games. Dallas is still searching for additional wide receiver depth, even after trading for free agent Brandin Cooks earlier this month. While Cooks is expected to form a talented trio with CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup, the list of names behind them on the Cowboys depth chart is largely untested.

Former Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott has yet to sign with another team. Could his best spot be returning to the Cowboys?

While Elliott was initially linked to three contenders following his release — the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals — it has since been revealed that this is mostly one-sided interest. As John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia reported, the Eagles have not shown any interest in adding the veteran running back. Furthermore, the three teams linked to Elliott are more so just a “wish list” for the three-time Pro Bowl back, rather than a mutual interest between both parties. “I’m told as of right now the Eagles have not engaged in conversations with Ezekiel Elliott about joining the team and are happy with the running backs they have right now,” said Clark. Elliott’s chances of landing with either team were squashed when Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and Jets head coach Robert Saleh shut down the notion of adding Elliott, saying that they were happy with their current running backs. While Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni didn’t shut down the idea of signing Elliott, he didn’t exactly echo a vote of confidence in adding him either. Which leaves Elliott with one legitimate option — re-upping with the Cowboys. It’s not likely to happen now and it may not even happen prior to training camp. Whether or not Dallas re-signs Elliott hinges on the selection of a running back during the 2023 NFL Draft. The Cowboys have been linked to University of Texas running back Bijan Robinson, who is expected to be selected by the end of the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Dallas also signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting running back Ronald Jones.

Mukuamu might be low on the depth chart, but he knows what it would mean to give fans what they’ve been looking for since the 90s.

Cowboys Safety Israel Mukuamu, dubbed “Izzy,” joined the Pick 6 Sports crew on for an interview on Monday. He talked about his NFL experience so far, his hopes and expectations for the coming season, and the competitive philosophy he employs in order to keep elevating his game. Even with the Cowboys roster still very much in development, Israel Mukuamu has promised something to fans that they’ve been wanting for a very long time. “Cowboys Nation,” he said, “we [are] working to get y’all a Super Bowl. It’s gon’ come soon. Just be patient.” One thing fans of Mukuamu will never doubt is whether or not he’s putting in work. His track record indicates that his work ethic might be his best intangible feature. His work during the off-season has translated into impressive in-game performances.

The Cowboys will officially have someone on the roster that will wear No. 0 for the first time in team history.

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley of the Jacksonville Jaguars was the first active player to decide he would be No. 0 for the 2023 season. Other players have since come out and announced they would do the same. As soon as the rule change was announced, the fight for No. 0 in Dallas was on, specifically between linebacker Micah Parsons and Jayron Kearse. After Kearse indicated he would be wearing zero on his Instagram page, it looks like he will be the first Dallas Cowboy in team history to wear the number.

Sorry, Micah.



Jayron Kearse wins.



The impact NFL safety will wear No. 0 for the #Cowboys in 2023. pic.twitter.com/rYsaGgNasa — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) March 31, 2023

Before the 2021 season, it became possible for other players at certain positions to wear numbers in the single digits. Specifically for the Cowboys, former linebacker Jaylon Smith changed from No. 54 to No. 9. The catch was if Smith wanted to change his number, he needed to buy out all of the existing inventory of his apparel with No. 54 on it. The buyout was somewhere in the “mid-six-figure” range.

The timing of Elliott’s release felt similar to when Dallas released DeMarcus Ware before the 2014 season.

Like Elliott, Ware went from being a celebrity first-round pick of the Cowboys, star player and face of the franchise to the the ignominy of being cut by the only home he had ever known for salary cap reasons after in 2014. Ware wasn’t surprised the Cowboys cut Elliott because of the way he was playing in 2022 and the emergence of Tony Pollard as the team’s best back. Ware, who participated in the Invited Celebrity Golf Classic Presented by Choctaw Casinos & Resorts media day at Globe Life Field on Friday, said it was simply a business decision. “It just it is what it is,” Ware said. “But Zeke still has a lot in the tank. But you got to also think about the salary cap issues that I don’t know about. That was the best decision. It happened to me to where it got to a point where I was still playing well. I still had something in the tank. But you got to also think about the whole team in general. And so they made the right decision. And they’ll keep doing the same thing.” Ware said being cut was tough on the ego but it’s a lesson about the business of the NFL.

