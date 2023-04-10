Mock draft season is sadly winding down. With the 2023 NFL Draft set to kick off in a few weeks time on April 27, all of the guesstimating and speculation as to who each team may select with each one of their draft picks will officially come to an end.

As of right now, the Dallas Cowboys currently hold a total of seven draft picks, one in each round. Today, we’re going to explore the possibility of accumulating more draft picks by trading out of the first-round and using said picks to try to upgrade their roster.

1.26 – TRADE

Dallas Cowboys receive 2.38, 3.100, 4.109

Las Vegas Raiders receive 1.26

Trade value via drafttek: 1.26 = 700 points | 2.38 (520), 3.100 (100), 4.109 (76) = 696 points

The Las Vegas Raiders missed out on the top quarterbacks earlier in the first-round at No. 7, so they decided to trade back into the latter part of Round 1 with the Dallas Cowboys to draft their future signal caller, Hendon Hooker.

2.38 – iOL Steve Avila, TCU

Steve Avila is someone the Cowboys likely would’ve seriously considered with the 26th overall pick in the first-round had the Raiders not wanted to trade up. The former TCU offensive lineman is a plug-and-play center or guard at the next level, but likely a Day 1 replacement for Connor McGovern at left guard for the Cowboys as a rookie. He would be an immediate upgrade at LG and create a powerful duo with Tyler Smith on the left side.

Position flex and a sense of humor meet #TCU OL Steve Avila. Looking forward to his appearance on @gmfb next Friday pic.twitter.com/BwbuhMPC1t — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 30, 2023

2.58 – TE Sam LaPorta, Iowa

Sam LaPorta may not be in the same league as Michael Mayer or Darnell Washington as a blocker or have the same athletic ability as Dalton Kincaid or Luke Musgrave, but he’s not far behind any of them. He is arguably the most QB-friendly TE in the entire 2023 draft class and also one of the most complete. He can play in-line or be split out and be equally effective. He would immediately become a favorite target for Dak Prescott.

#Iowa TE Sam LaPorta is well liked around the league. Says one veteran scout: “If you need him to block an edge rusher, he'll do that. He can pretty much chip anyone. He runs clean routes, he catches with his hands. He'll play pro football for a decade.” #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/cTuE4CSHVQ — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 3, 2023

3.90 – RB Tank Bigsby, Auburn

At 6’0”, 210-pounds with 4.56-second 40-yard dash speed, Tank Bigsby has a pro-ready frame and fits the mold of a prototypical NFL running back. He has an upright running style, but runs with power and elusiveness. He also has proven he can create on his own when the blocking breaks down. He’d be a great fit in the Cowboys zone-system rushing attack and would create a really good tandem if paired with Tony Pollard.

Tank Bigsby - RB, Auburn, No. 4



- good build (6' and ~210lbs)

- explosive athlete, burst through holes

- contact balance, plus vision

- ability to catch, more effort needed in pass pro pic.twitter.com/WtmsJ679KC — Zack Eisen (@zackeisen21) April 4, 2023

3.100 - WR Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

Jonathan Mingo is a big, physical wide receiver who has the versatility to play all three WR positions with the Cowboys. His 4.46-second 40-yard dash speed at 220-pounds allows him to threaten defenses vertically and his 6’1” frame with 32 1/8 inch arms and 10 3/8 inch hands make him a tough target to contain in the short to intermediate area of the field as well. He has a similar skill set to CeeDee Lamb and can be utilized in the similar way.

Ole Miss WR Jonathan Mingo can flat-out fly. That 4.46s at 220 pounds shows up all over his film. pic.twitter.com/Sx3qR6J7CE — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) April 3, 2023

4.109 – CB Cory Trice, Purdue

The former Purdue cornerback looks to be tailor-made as far as size, speed, and length is concerned to play for Dan Quinn as a boundary CB. At 6’3”, and 206-pounds with 4.47-second 40-yard dash speed, Cory Trice has the ability and skill set to battle for playing time with the Cowboys, but will have a chance to adjust to the speed in the NFL game and an opportunity to improve his craft behind Stephon Gilmore early on as a rookie.

CB Cory Trice from #Purdue is not getting the love he deserves



Rare Size at the CB position Being 6’3 206 Lbs



Monster Press Ability/Disrupts Route Timing



Plays to his size and Length



He could develop into something special with some tweaks to his technique



Willingness to… pic.twitter.com/3jLtr4DuJb — Dan Morgan (@DmorgNFL) April 6, 2023

4.129 – DT Kobie Turner, Wake Forest

Although he was a cCombine snub, Kobie Turner has found himself as a late-riser among the 2023 defensive tackle draft class. The 6’3”, 290-pound DT turned heads at his pro day on April 4 when he ran a 4.49-second shuttle and a 7.08-second cone (97th percentile), then put up 31 reps on the bench. He played all across the defensive line in his one season at Wake Forrest, but projects best as a 3-tech in a 4-3 scheme like the Cowboys deploy.

Kobie Turner @TurnerKobie had zero offers to play college football.



He went to FCS Richmond for music.



Dude can really sing (watch clip).



Walked on.



Put on SIXTY pounds.



Dominated.@247SportsPortal to Wake Forest.



Balled out.



Now will be a top draft pick. pic.twitter.com/6d2R7pd2ps — Bud Elliott (@BudElliott3) April 4, 2023

5.169 – S/LB Marte Mapu, Sacramento State

Marte Mapu is a versatile, hybrid safety/linebacker type of defender Dan Quinn could utilize in a variety of different ways. With similar size (6’3”, 216) and skill set as Jayron Kearse, he could play the same type of role or could play as an overhang/WILL linebacker with the Dallas Cowboys. He could be a unique chess piece type of defensive weapon who Dan Quinn could to play in a variety ways and also be a core special teams player as well.

Finally revisited #SacramentoState SAF/LB Marte Mapu after his outstanding Senior Bowl and is ability to recognize screens and coverage spatial awareness from a variety of positions (overhang, nickel, safety) is fun to watch.



Excellent closing speed, plus run defender. Skill… pic.twitter.com/ySedUl18Mh — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) April 2, 2023

6.212 – EDGE Eku Leota, Auburn

Eku Leota is an underrated EDGE prospect in the 2023 draft class and could be another late-round steal for the Cowboys. The 6’3”, 252-pound pass rusher has the required length (33 1⁄ 2 inch arms) and explosive get-off to be a really good rotational piece early on as a rookie, but also possesses starting potential in a year or two if he can further develop his craft. He could be Dorance Armstrong’s eventual replacement in 2024.

For the flying WAY below the radar club: Auburn EDGE Eku Leota. Explosive get-off and is in the early stages of developing an effective pass-rush repertoire. Flashes effective footwork/parries at the apex of his rush.



Shows off his plus traits to beat Darnell Wright here. pic.twitter.com/tYgCUwLkK2 — John Owning (@JohnOwning) April 3, 2023

7.244 – Micah Baskerville, LSU

If the Cowboys draft Micah Baskerville, it would mark the third consecutive year in a row they’ve drafted a linebacker from LSU. The have shown an interest in him in the pre-draft process, so this is very much a real possibility. If this does come to fruition, he would probably step into Luke Gifford’s backup/special teams role early on as a rookie. The 6’0”, 221-pound LB possesses all of the intangibles and skill set to do just that.