And with that, the door is officially closed.

Former Cowboys free agent target Odell Beckham Jr. has finally found a new home, and as expected it’s not in Dallas. The three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver reached a one-year deal worth up to $18 million with the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. Beckham also posted a photo of his son in a Lamar Jackson jersey on Instagram Sunday. Sources: The #Ravens are giving WR Odell Beckham Jr. a 1-year deal worth up to $18M, per me, @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero. A weapon for Baltimore’s QB. pic.twitter.com/q9F8wBT19A — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 9, 2023 The Cowboys’ flirtation with Beckham unofficially ended last month with the team’s trade for Brandin Cooks, a receiver who caught their eye before the infatuation with Beckham began. The club’s very public courtship of Beckham consumed a lot of oxygen in the final weeks of the 2022 regular season. Beckham’s tour took him to the New York Giants, Buffalo and Dallas. The Star was his final stop.

The 2023 NFL Draft inches closer, and the mock drafts keep flowing.

30 Visitors gone by 26: WR Quentin Johnston, TCU WR Josh Downs, UNC Three offensive linemen gone in the first 14 picks is certainly feasible, as is the run on CBs in the middle of the round. In the real draft, it’s not likely that Zay Flowers is the fifth WR off the board but in this exercise to see what it looks like if Dallas goes OL first, the Cowboys pass on the Boston College prospect. The choices at OL are: OG Steve Avila (TCU) – National 30 visit OG O’Cyrus Torrence (Florida) – Combine interview OT Darnell Wright (Tennessee) – No public connection 30 Visitors still on the board to consider: WR Zay Flowers, BC TE Darnell Washington, Georgia Edge Will McDonald, Iowa State WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State 1.26: OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee There’s been a lot of buzz about the possibility of sliding Wright inside at the NFL level and that’s exactly what Dallas plans here. Wright didn’t give up a sack on Hendon Hooker all season and when looking at the gauntlet of top SEC pass rushers, that’s impressive. His flaw is notes as being able to reach the edge against speedier pass rushers, which is eliminated by him playing at left guard.

2023 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for the eight-year NFL vet.

3. Prescott must use his weapons The Cowboys bolstered their wide receiver room this offseason as they traded for Brandin Cooks last month. Prescott has a new target and he’s a considerable upgrade from Noah Brown and the other WRs on the roster. If Dak wants to get back on track he has to prioritize feeding Cooks and the other weapons on the offense. CeeDee Lamb also took a big leap last season. Lamb became the Cowboys’ number one wide receiver and when Lamb played well, the Cowboys typically won. In fact, Dallas was 9-2 in games where Lamb had over 70 receiving yards, and now defenses will also have to account for Cooks. That should open up plenty of real estate for both playmakers. With Tony Pollard expected to be ready for training camp following high-ankle surgery, the Cowboys could utilize him more in the passing game. He proved to be the best pass-catching running back on the roster last season and now that Ezekiel Elliott is gone, Pollard could see his workload increase even more.

You don’t even have to look outside of the Lone Star State to find talent in this year’s draft.

ROSCHON JOHNSON If Robinson is off-the-table, no worries because another Texas running back is available. Everyone, meet Texas running back Roschon Johnson. Johnson, a former high school quarterback who transitioned into a running back, was Robinson’s running mate at Texas. If anyone watched Texas football during his time, you saw a ferocious runner that would grind out those tough yards for the team — and someone who had underrated speed. If the team were to target Johnson, he could be a player that could grind out the tough yards for Pollard and be the option on third down. Beyond Johnson’s tape, the team could add a big-time culture player to their lockerroom that not only puts 110% effort on-and-off the field but is willing to contribute in any way possible to help win. To clarify, this isn’t a knock on Robinson, who’s also a huge-effort player that contributes a lot to any team. But if they strike out on him, then Johnson is your guy.

Could the Cowboys select their second first-round linebacker in three years?

Despite beginning his collegiate career as an EDGE defender at Alabama, the 6-5, 232 pounder converted to an off-ball linebacker. Sanders finished the 2022 season at Arkansas having compiled 37 tackles, 9.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception. A three-down role? That would be the ultimate plan. At his best when rushing the passer on third down? That should translate as well. His hallmark physical traits include a notable physicality, a good initial burst, and top-grade tackling skills. A new draftee from the Razorbacks, who the Arkansas-based Jones family surely knows very well? Sure. But more than that, he’s a Dallas native who grew up here and played high school ball as a 5-star recruit. Sanders may be a hand-in-glove for for the Cowboys, as teaming him with Parsons and his hometown team might give Dallas one of the NFL’s top defensive tandems for many years to come.

Cooper Rush’s backup job might not be safe, especially if the Cowboys decide to value youth at the position.

With Dak Prescott in 2016, Mike White in 2018, and then DiNucci, the Cowboys had been drafting a QB every other year. It was a marked difference from their previous philosophy, with only Quincy Carter (2001) and Stephen McGee (2009) comprising the team’s drafted passers from 1992-2015. After striking undrafted gold with Tony Romo, Dallas seemed content to keep searching the rough for diamonds and employing veteran free agents as their backups. But that mentality shifted with the Prescott pick and seemed to establish a new pattern. Jerry Jones even commented on the team wanting to establish a “pipeline” of QB talent. Interestingly, this is something Mike McCarthy was known for in his Green Bay years. Despite having Aaron Rodgers entrenched as Brett Favre’s heir and then the franchise QB for many years, McCarthy’s Packers would still use picks to fill out their depth chart and groom backups internally. While the Cowboys are similarly committed to Dak Prescott as their starter and brought back Cooper Rush as the veteran backup, the opportunity for a rookie passer to find developmental work is there. DiNucci didn’t make it past final cuts last year and the only other QB on the roster, Will Grier, is now a 28-year-old with no skins on his NFL wall.

