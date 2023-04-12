Mock drafts are in full effect and tight ends continue to be linked to the Cowboys.

26. Dallas Cowboys Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame Dalton Schultz left in free agency, and the Cowboys never replaced him. Let’s get Dak Prescott a talented safety valve here. Mayer is the best all-around tight end in this class; he’s not afraid to latch on to defenders and block. Don’t discount his receiving upside, either. He had 180 catches for 2,099 yards and 18 scores in three college seasons. He can be an outlet on crossers and hooks, and he’ll pick up first downs after the catch. Dallas also has scouted the class’ best wide receivers, so keep an eye out if one of the top guys drops.

Even with adding Brandin Cooks, wide receiver could still be in play at 26.

Pick 26- Dallas Cowboys: Zay Flowers Boston College · WR · Senior Four wide receivers in the first round, and the fourth off the board — Flowers — has just as much potential as the previous three to end up with the best production when the dust settles on the 2023 season. A smaller body type at 5-foot-9 and 182 pounds, but rarely does Flowers’ size limit his impact.

The Cowboys offensive line could still use some fine tuning.

Last year, the Cowboys had trouble finding consistency across the line due to injuries at tackle and occasionally at left guard and center. Head coach Mike McCarthy has said this offseason that he’s done hoping for better health on the line, and is now just accepting the fact that he’ll need more than five capable linemen to be ready to start. Left Tackle – This is has been Tyron Smith’s spot for over a decade but now it appears Tyler Smith will be the left tackle of the future. Still, if the Cowboys struggled to find an adequate left guard and both Steele and Tyron Smith are healthy, Steele could slide into left guard like he did at times last year. Backup spots could be Matt Waletzko and/or Josh Ball. Left Guard – For now, the Cowboys will try veteran addition Chuma Edoga to replace Connor McGovern. Matt Farniok might get the chance to start at left guard as well and don’t rule out Tyler Smith or maybe even Steele. Center – Tyler Biadasz is coming off his first trip to the Pro Bowl. His late-season injury proved his worth even more. It’s not likely the Cowboys will draft a center to push him, but maybe for backup purposes. Alec Lindstrom and Farniok are the top options for backup center. Right Guard – Zack Martin is back. Enough said. He made yet another Pro Bowl and All-Pro and he’s as steady and consistent as any player on the team. Right Tackle – This is one of the most intriguing spots on the roster right now, mainly because it’s still April. But Jerry Jones said Tyron Smith will likely start out at right tackle. The Cowboys still love his pass-blocking ability. Steele might be the better run-blocker. Right now, it’s a good problem to have, but one that will probably turn into a luxury at some point in the season.

The Cowboys have had success drafting in recent years, although a big miss still looms.

Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman) Martin is ranked as the sixth-best draft pick of the past decade, but Cowboys fans will recall that the 16th overall selection of the 2014 draft almost went another direction entirely, at least according to popular legend. This one still stings for Cowboys fans, and is a rare example of a Dallas draft-day disaster. With the 28th pick in 2017, the Cowboys were thinking defense. Despite going 13-3 season the year prior, they had finished in the bottom 10 in pass yards allowed and were just middle of the pack in team sacks. But instead of taking the younger sibling of three-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt, the Cowboys left his Badger brother T.J. on the board in favor of Michigan defensive end Taco Charlton.

The top move from the Cowboys’ front office might surprise you.

1. Moving on from Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator. The Dallas Cowboys made the difficult decision of moving on from their long-time coordinator Kellen Moore early into the offseason. The move led to mixed reactions from the Cowboys fanbase, as Moore has been apart of some of the highest ranking NFL offseasons across the NFL over the last several seasons. The Cowboys offense struggled in some of their biggest moments in the season, such as their divisional round loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Moore’s inconsistencies as a coordinator and the Cowboys continued lack of success in the playoffs were good enough reasons for the team to look in another direction at play-calling in the 2023 season. It will be exciting to see what HC Mike McCarthy can bring to the offense and how his play-calling will vary from Moore’s.

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and on weekdays we offer two different shows every single day.

Monday: 1st and 10 with Tony Catalina & Aidan Davis

Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Tuesday: The Writer’s Block with Jess Nevarez and Brandon Loree

Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB Staffers

Wednesday: NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton

Wednesday: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay

Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

Thursday: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

Friday: Girls Talkin’ Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

Saturday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

Also every single weekday features a roundup episodes of sorts similar to these news headlines that catches you up on everything that you need to know! Make sure to listen to Dallas Cowboys Daily hosted by Jess Nevarez from Monday through Friday. We also offer live shows every weekday afternoon on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.