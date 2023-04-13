An open thread for Thursday discussion.

Congratulations on making it to Thursday, this side of Hump Day is certainly more interesting.

As today is in fact the third day (yes... the third day) it means that we are officially two weeks away from the 2023 NFL Draft. We are still quite uncertain on how things will play out for the Dallas Cowboys but mostly because the world of the draft is their oyster given how they have prepared themselves for it. They can go in just about any direction they would like.

In the live mock draft that we did during this week’s BTB Roundtable the crew of Brandon Loree, Brandon Clements, Chris Halling and David Howman took Boston College’s Zay Flowers in the first round. You can see their full haul in the video above.

Or you can choose to talk about it here which is the purpose of this thread. As noted on Tuesday we are going to be launching open threads every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday for the time being for the purposes of general discussion.

So have at it. What’s on your mind?