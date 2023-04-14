The Dallas Cowboys have one of the most talented rosters in the NFL. Dallas has plenty of stars on their team, but they also have some under-the-radar players who could be in for a breakout year this upcoming season.

Today we take a look at the Cowboys roster and profile three players who could have a breakout season in 2023.

1) RB Tony Pollard

While Tony Pollard has produced plenty during his four-year NFL career, he hasn’t come anywhere close to hitting his ceiling. Pollard will almost certainly be Dallas’ lead back next season, getting his first shot at taking the reigns as a true No. 1 running back.

Last season, while splitting carries with Ezekiel Elliott, Pollard had an outstanding year. The 25-year-old ran for 1,007 yards, scored 12 total touchdowns, and averaged 5.2 Y/A. Pollard’s stellar season earned him the first Pro Bowl selection of his career.

This year, with some new weapons on offense and Pollard taking the lead in the running game, the former fourth-round pick has a chance to be one of the most productive running backs in the NFL.

Pollard’s increased carries could easily lead to him rushing for 200-300 more yards than he did last season combined with potentially adding three or four more touchdowns, If he’s able to do that, there will be no denying he is one of the most productive running backs in all of football.

2) DE Sam Williams

You could make a solid argument that of all the players on Dallas’ roster, second-year pass-rusher Sam Williams has the best chance at a breakout season in 2023.

In his rookie year, Williams showed some flashes of his immense potential on the field. The second-round pick finished the season with 22 total pressures, seven QB hits, and four sacks.

Sam Williams 2022 rookie sack highlights. Was able to make an impact in a limited role his first year in the NFL. He’ll get more opportunities in year two #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/o1nDxf0Ivr — Ernie (@es3_09) April 3, 2023

in which Sam Williams uses a tight end to tackle a man. pic.twitter.com/2AVdt9WcJx — David Helman (@davidhelman_) October 4, 2022

Williams was able to post the production he did in just 166 pass-rush snaps, a number that will undoubtedly increase in 2023. The more he sees the field and the more experience he gets rushing the passer, the more he will produce.

With an increased snap count and another full offseason under his belt, Williams has a real shot at recording an eight to ten-sack season in 2023.

3) TE Peyton Hendershot

Picking up 23-year-old tight end Peyton Hendershot was one of Dallas’ best under-the-radar moves last season. Hendershot was scooped up by the Cowboys after the draft and ended up making the team as an UDFA.

The tight end found his way onto the field a decent amount during his rookie year, playing in 17 games and totaling 307 offensive snaps. Hendershot finished the season with 11 receptions for 103 yards, an average of 9.4 Y/R, eight first-down receptions, and three total touchdowns.

Peyton Hendershot TD and they play whack-a-mole in the Kettlepic.twitter.com/Kj0XoY4tNx — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) November 25, 2022

Even if the Cowboys select a tight end early in the 2023 NFL Draft, Hendershot’s athletic ability and potential as a pass-catcher will help him see plenty of game action next season.

If the Cowboys continue to give him opportunities, Hendershot’s size and athletic profile will give him a chance to breakout big-time this season.