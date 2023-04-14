The possible roadmap to the Cowboys draft.

The Cowboys did the heavy lifting in March by filling their holes via trades and signings in free agency. The Cowboys acquired two starters in trades: cornerback Stephon Gilmore from the Indianapolis Colts and receiver Brandin Cooks from the Houston Texans. The Cowboys have a pick in each of the seven rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft, set from April 27-29. Here is a look at some areas of need: GUARD The Cowboys covered themselves at left guard by signing Chuma Edoga, who has experience playing the position. But he has just 13 career starts in four seasons and missed most of last season with an injury. The team will give right tackle Terence Steele at look at guard in the offseason. This is a position that is ripe for the right rookie to walk in and start. Notable draft options: TCU’s Stephen Avila, Florida’s O’Cyrus Torrence, UCLA’s Atonio Mafi and Hawaii’s Ilm Manning.

Any complaints if Dallas picks among this group?

ESPN asked its NFL Nation reporters to get specific about the teams they cover. For the Cowboys, who have a track record of landing future superstars with their first-round selections, Todd Archer was asked to name names about who would fit that bill for the team in 2023. Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas He’s one of the names most closely and persistently linked to Dallas, and understandably so. No one is questioning Robinson’s skill set or the notion that he’ll instantly be one of the most productive rushers in the league. But for many fans of a team that just cut a ridiculously-paid former first-round draft pick, the thought of turning in the Longhorn’s card on Thursday night is causing Groundhog Day-style flashbacks.

One thing the Cowboys never lack, expectations.

Would be the smallest running back to ever be drafted.

FRISCO, Texas – When Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn went to the combine in Indianapolis back in March, he was officially listed at 5-foot 5 inches and weighed in at a whopping 179 pounds. He’s the smallest player ever in Combine history, but hasn’t let that deter him from chasing that dream. Having lived in Texas, Vaughn said he saw every Dallas Cowboys game last season, and watched the dynamic duo that was Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott – two players he wouldn’t mind the opportunity to learning from in his NFL career. But, the one-two punch isn’t his only connection to America’s team. His father, Chris Vaughn, has been working as an area scout for the Dallas Cowboys since 2017, which means keeping up with the Jones’ is kind of his specialty.

Need to see Michael Gallup back in starting shape.

There’s no sugarcoating the fact Dak Prescott led the NFL in interceptions last season despite missing five games through injury. Former Super Bowl-winning head coach Mike Martz pointed this out after breaking down each of Prescott’s 17 interceptions (including the playoffs) for The 33rd Team. In defending Dak, Martz exposed two key Cowboys throughout the video: Michael Gallup and former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. While Prescott’s decision-making wasn’t where it needed it be, Martz makes excellent points about the QB’s high turnover rate. Whether it was dreadful route-running — as displayed in the above clip — poor play design, dropped passes or miscommunication, not all of Prescott’s picks were solely his fault. The full 18-minute video can be found on the 33rd team website. The very first highlight from Dallas’ playoff loss to San Francisco underlines a horrible comeback route from Gallup. It was eerily similar to the play against the Colts where Gallup pulled up and didn’t break back to the ball with any venom.

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and on weekdays we offer two different shows every single day.

Monday: 1st and 10 with Tony Catalina & Aidan Davis

Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Tuesday: The Writer’s Block with Jess Nevarez and Brandon Loree

Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB Staffers

Wednesday: NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton

Wednesday: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay

Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

Thursday: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

Friday: Girls Talkin’ Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

Saturday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

Also every single weekday features a roundup episodes of sorts similar to these news headlines that catches you up on everything that you need to know! Make sure to listen to Dallas Cowboys Daily hosted by Jess Nevarez from Monday through Friday. We also offer live shows every weekday afternoon on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.