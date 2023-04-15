The NFL Draft is just two weeks away and the mock drafts for the Dallas Cowboys are all over the place. On this week’s episode of The Star Seminar, my podcast partner Rabblerousr and I constructed our first mock draft of the year. Rabs toyed with a trade-back scenario, so make sure to check out the episode for details, but I kept my mock straight up with a selection at each of the Cowboys' schedule picks. Here is my draft haul for this exercise.

ROUND 1

OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee

Sure, it would be nice to have one of the top wide receivers fall in their lap late in the first round, but that is likely wishful thinking. Instead, the Cowboys are able to address their weakest starting spot with their top draft resource. Wright is a powerful blocker who chooses violence with that fiery mentality you want in an offensive lineman. He possesses raw power and brings good fundamentals that make him ready to go. His footwork is decent and his hands are powerful. He’s a college tackle so he has shown he can handle the edge, but sliding him inside could immediately resolve the team’s ongoing problem at left guard.

ROUND 2

CB Tyrique Stevenson, Miami

The addition of Stephon Gilmore means the Cowboys aren’t pressed to find a cornerback, but that doesn’t mean they won’t find a cornerback who presses. Stevenson is a pure traits guy as he has the size and length the Cowboys are looking for. He plays with good physicality at the line of scrimmages and loves to throw himself at the ball carrier in the running game. He has good recovery speed and when running downhill to close on the play. Stevenson is a pesky corner who is always in the receiver’s hip pocket. He can be a little grabby, but it’s nothing that can’t be cleaned up.

ROUND 3

WR Marvin Mims Jr., Oklahoma

The Cowboys suffered immensely in their ability to create separation, so we are all expecting to see them snag one of the better wide receivers in this draft class. There is plenty of talent to choose from, but taking an absolute burner like Mims Jr. can help bring back some big-play ability to this offense. He comes with a college résumé that includes seven plays last season of 40+ yards, and he averaged 19.5 yards per catch over his entire college career. That’s amazing. Mims Jr. is a small guy at 5’10” and 183 pounds, but his 4.38 speed will complement this offense well as he stretches the field.

As noted we discussed this on the latest episode of The Star Seminar which you can listen to right here. Make sure to subscribe to the Blogging The Boys podcast network wherever you get your podcasts so that you don’t miss any of our shows! Apple devices can subscribe here and Spotify users can subscribe here.

ROUND 4

RB DeAndre Miller, TCU

If we had to put our eggs in any draft basket this year, it would be that the Cowboys will draft themselves a running back in the fourth round. The options are plentiful and there’s bound to be a player the team likes when it gets to this part of the draft. Miller is a balanced player so he fits well whether or not Tony Pollard is part of the team’s future. The Horned Frog has nice patience, but he makes decisions quickly and finds the hole fast. He shows a good burst and has very nice lateral agility. And while he’s not a blazer or a power runner, he’s pretty good in both of those areas and will fight for extra yards.

ROUND 5

TE Cameron Latu, Alabama

Some believe that tight end is a big need for the Cowboys since losing Dalton Schultz in free agency, but the team still has both Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot on the roster so there’s no need to panic. This draft offers a solid selection of development guys who have the traits the Cowboys look for in their tight ends. Bama’s Latu is a balanced tight end who is a good enough route-runner to be effective in the passing game, but with solid blocking skills to seal off defenders and get to the second level. Latu is not explosive, just efficient, and that’s how this team likes to roll when it comes to tight ends.

ROUND 6

QB Clayton Tune, Houston

The Cowboys brought back Cooper Rush as a safety valve quarterback, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t look to find a young arm who could challenge Rush for the backup role. Tune displays good footwork, looks very comfortable in the pocket, and doesn’t hold on to the ball too long. He has the arm strength to make the big throws as well as the accuracy to keep the chains moving. Tune also possesses excellent mobility which adds another element to his game. He’s a little older at 24, but he brings an extra year of experience and has shown improvement in each new year.

ROUND 7

DT Calvin Avery, Illinois

It wouldn’t be a Cowboys draft without another attempt at a late-round nose tackle. They grabbed Quinton Bohanna a couple of years ago and then John Ridgeway again last year (who they then released), so who’s next? This 345-pound Fighting Illini could be the next big-bodied defensive tackle to get his chance with the Cowboys. This Dallas native is not only strong but has some long arms to snatch ball carriers. His build resembles what Dan Quinn and his staff look for in their defensive tackles, so don’t be surprised to see another late-round flyer and bring another Calvin back to the DT group.