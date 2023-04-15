When it comes to the NFL Draft things are ultimately a matter of extreme subjectivity. One team likes a player more than another, so they draft them. Another team is maybe not as in love with a player as another team is, so they pass on them. Round and round we go.

The same principle applies to how we feel as Dallas Cowboys fans. We can argue, and have argued, over why certain players make more sense in certain situations based on the premises of need, fit, and value. But at the end of the day we are coming from our own slanted perspectives which is what leads to the fun discussions that happen around this time of year.

In the interest of discussion we are asking one simple question for this Saturday’s open thread post here at Blogging The Boys:

What would upset you the most in the first round of the draft?

You do not have to look very far in the history books to find an example of this as the vast majority of Cowboys Nation rolled their eyes when the team took Tyler Smith last year. While Dallas has a pretty solid track record in the first round in general, and with offensive linemen specifically, we the collective doubted and were very happy to be proven wrong.

So what is it that would cause a similar reaction from you in the here and now? To be clear this can be the Cowboys picking a player, or them passing on a player, maybe even the New York Giants taking the player who you covet the most one pick ahead of Dallas. Perhaps it would bother you greatly to see the Cowboys trade up. The possibilities are endless.

Let’s hear it.