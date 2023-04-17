As free agency slows, Dallas turns their attention to home-grown talent.

This is where the contract situation of receiver CeeDee Lamb needs to come into focus. ... as a deadline nears. He’s entering the final year of his rookie contract that will see him earn “just” the $2.5 million in base salary, and a decision needs to be made whether to sign him long-term now or exercise his fifth-year option. And CowboysSI.com has been told that Dallas is both considering ramping up talks - a source called them “ongoing’’ - and is locking into that fifth-year option plan. The going rate for top receivers in the NFL is roughly around $25 million APY, and if Dallas opts to extend Lamb, that is the type of money he can expect to be asking for. But first? The Cowboys will exercise Lamb’s fifth-year option. Having until May 1 to do it, assuming it does happen, Lamb will earn roughly $18 million for the 2024 season.

An area somewhat ignored during the offseason could become Dallas’ primary focus moving forward.

Dak Prescott’s interceptions puzzled analysts all-season. Recently Mike Martz, former NFL Head Coach and self-professed Dak Prescott fan, shared a video breakdown of each interception and why they happened Martz pointed out the mistakes made by Dak as well as mistakes made by receivers or problems with the plays chosen and routes run. Although it wasn’t heavily addressed in Martz’s Video, it was hard to ignore how often the Cowboys Quarterback seemed uncomfortable or rushed. During the 2022 Season, the Cowboys offensive line situation was regularly described as a game of “musical chairs” with an ever-changing combination of different players in different roles. With the potential change to the West Coast Offense in 2023, the timing between Dak and his targets will need to be precise. That can’t happen when the protection around the quarterback is constantly in flux. So, the Cowboys could draft a Running Back. They could draft another receiver. Dak and other players currently on the roster can continue to work to improve their game. But if the Cowboys don’t make sure that offensive line is set, it will sabotage all other efforts.

Just a week and a half remaining before mock drafts turn into the real thing.

26 BIJAN ROBINSON RUNNING BACK Texas No player has been a more polarizing topic of conversation amongst Dallas Cowboy fans and media members than Texas Running Back, Bijan Robinson. The discussion revolves around the question of positional value at Running Back, but one thing we know about the Joneses is they prefer a top player at their position no matter where they’re picking. And no matter the pick, they’ll tell you that player was their top guy. Robinson, in this case, is the clear RB1 in the 2023 NFL Draft. So when he’s available at pick 26 following the great RB Draft position shift, the card goes to the podium. Robinson is a complete back and then some. Bijan isn’t just a stellar runner, but a dynamic weapon in the passing game as well. He helps Quarterback Dak Prescott by not only taking pressure off the passing game, but contributing to it as well. The Dallas Cowboys still have Tony Pollard playing under the franchise tag for one year. This is the perfect situation to make a case for a player like Bijan.

How big of a need is the defensive interior?

For as valuable as pass-rushing 3-techs are in the NFL, the Cowboys feel good about Odighizuwa and Golston. Both flashed traits of a well-rounded game. Golston even showed he could play 5-tech in odd man fronts and Odighizuwa was rated by PFF as Dallas’ most improved player in 2022. In addition to Odighizuwa and Golston, Dan Quinn and the Cowboys like to use DeMarcus Lawrence inside in some obvious passing situations. They aren’t loaded at 3-tech, but they aren’t thin either. At 1-tech, they are one Hankins injury away from a disaster. They saw late in 2022 what his absence meant for their run defense and need another stout player inside. Hankins is also only under contract through 2023 and Bohanna is a rotational player, best used on a pitch-count. The problem with 1-tech is it’s a position the Cowboys rarely invest in because it’s a part time and a one-dimensional role. Having two players is usually plenty. What’s the solution? Ideally, the Cowboys add a player in the Gallimore mold. Finding a player stout enough to hold up against the run but also explosive enough to show penetration and agile enough to offer lateral pursuit.

A deep dive into one player commonly associated with the star.

1. Pass catching and route running Kincaid’s biggest strengths — pass catching and route running — work hand-and-hand and each are the main reasons why he’s an elite tight end. He runs excellent routes, has sticky hands, and is an overall monster in the passing game. Kincaid has no limitations to his game when it comes to pass catching. He has the ability to run any route in the route tree and can run routes from any spot on the field and catches everything that is thrown his way, as evidenced by his nine contested catches last season, which ranked seventh among TEs. He’s the type of player that could have a 700-yard season right away. The former Ute has the ability to catch jump balls when needed and his concentration is unfazed after getting hit. Kincaid has a knack for catching the football and makes it look easy. He ranked third in deep catches and sixth in deep yards in 2022, per PFF. Kincaid’s quickness and footwork allow him to separate from coverage and get open at any spot on the field. He often leaves the defender wondering how he got so open as he’s often not within 10 yards of a defensive player when he catches the ball.

Yet another area Dallas would be wise to address at the end of April.

But even with those factors, there’s the legitimate concern of just how many games you’ll get out of Vander Esch. It’s the same reason that a 27-year-old linebacker with his size and ability didn’t try to find more money in the open market. His history, going back even to college, can’t be ignored. Thankfully, there are enough mitigating factors with Clark, Cox, the safety usage, and remaining free agent options that this doesn’t have to be a first-round draft priority. But in an offseason where Dallas has hedged its bets nicely throughout the roster, you couldn’t fault them if they do use the 26th overall pick at linebacker. Remember, Vander Esch is back on just a two-year deal. And so far, the potential seen in Clark and Cox has only come in flashes. As much as we’d all love for this trio to be the bedrock for the LB position going forward, there’s just as much potential for this to be the Cowboys’ biggest weakness without more help. One of the key reasons for that is Leighton Vander Esch’s proven penchant for injuries. Those three missed games last year, which came dangerously close to the playoffs, were a reminder of his unreliability. As such, the Cowboys can’t afford to take an overly optimistic approach at linebacker this year.

