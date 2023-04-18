Cowboys news: QB market reset by Jalen Hurts, impacting possible Dak Prescott extension

Jalen Hurts got rewarded in an unprecedented way for bringing the Eagles to the Super Bowl last season.

The defending NFC champs announced on Monday that they had reached an agreement to extend their field general with a record-breaking deal that makes Hurts the highest-paid player in NFL history. The 24-year-old’s new five-year deal is worth a reported $255 million, with $179.3 million of it guaranteed. With an average annual value of $51 million, that’s a 27.5% increase over the pact that made Prescott a $40 million man for the Cowboys in 2021… and a significant faction of the fanbase was (and still is) clutching their pearls about that payday. But life moves on, and positional salary resets happen pretty regularly in the NFL; no market-setting contract stays in the top spot for long. Deshaun Watson’s earth-shaking Cleveland deal that gave him $46 million average annual value- signed just 13 months ago- has already fallen to fourth-most lucrative upon the Hurts news.

The Cowboys learned the value of having a capable backup last season, and could look for a long-term option with a late-round pick.

The Cowboys will not draft a quarterback in the 1st round, however, there’s no need to draft one that early. They can easily snag a great prospect in the later rounds coming by the 3rd or 5th round. Texas Christian University (TCU) standout Quarterback Max Duggan led the team to a National Championship game. He also finished 2nd in the Heisman Trophy voting getting beat by USC Quarterback Caleb Williams. Duggan, although not quite ready to be an NFL starter, shows promise, however. He’s currently projected to be selected in the Third Round or later. Although he definitely needs to work on his mechanics, he could be a name we see the Cowboys call up in the later rounds of the draft. Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones has also had high words of praise for him.

There’s been plenty of buzz about Dalton Kincaid to the Cowboys, but Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer is another name to know at TE.

Mayer is able to make an impact as both a passer and blocker and would instantly upgrade the position. He registered at least 800 receiving yards in each of the past two seasons for Notre Dame to go along with 16 touchdown catches during that time. And Lance Zierlein of NFL.com wrote that Mayer’s professional comp was Cowboys legend Jason Witten, calling him a “big combination tight end with the demeanor for run blocking and the size for tough, chain-moving catches underneath” who “might need to polish his route running to become a high-volume target, but he’s a safe pick and will be a good pro who can become a plus player as a run-blocker and pass-catcher.” Witten was an 11-time Pro Bowler who played all but one of his professional seasons in Dallas. If the Cowboys can get a player of that caliber at the position—with the caveat that there’s no guarantee Mayer will drop to No. 26 overall, when they first pick on April 27, or that he will actually live up to that lofty comparison—they would surely be thrilled.

Would the Cowboys really trade up for a running back?

1. Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas Yes this sounds like a broken record. When Ezekiel Elliott continued to decline in 2022 and Tony Pollard firmly established himself as the go-to back, everyone began thinking about replacements for Dallas’ backup running back spot. The Cowboys did sign two-time Super Bowl champion Ronald Jones to a one-year deal. However, it is still just a one-year contract and the team still needs to work out a long-term deal with Pollard, who signed the franchise tag. If neither of them are able to be brought back, drafting a running back this year would pay off. Robinson as a Cowboy would make sense as Dallas is always willing to consider prospects fresh out of the most recognizable college programs in and out of the state. The former Longhorn rushed for a college career-high 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns. His mix of speed and power could translate well to a Dallas offense that still needs a back that can be tough between the tackles. In ways Robinson reminds some of Elliott, making him an ideal replacement. Mel Kiper Jr. recently released his two-round mock draft with Robinson going to the Detroit Lions at pick 18. Most experts are predicting Robinson to not be on the board when the draft hits the 20s, putting Dallas on the outside looking in based on that scenario. If the Cowboys want Robinson that bad, some big compensation would have to be handed to teams in the 15 to 20 range. That could include a starter or a handful of future picks. Dallas got plenty of production out of Elliott for drafting him fourth overall in 2016. However, based on his decline and the amount of money thrown at him in 2019, it was another warning towards other teams to not value running backs too high in today’s game. The same can be said about Robinson’s value. Even an 18th overall projection is high, but he will arguably be the first running back to come off the board on Thursday night. If the Cowboys want to go “all in” and also consider their future at the running back position, trading up to draft Robinson seems like a good idea.

Cowboys Game Time is giving Fortnite players a chance to win tickets to the Super Bowl with it’s first tournament in May.

The Dallas Cowboys, in collaboration with international gaming and esports company GameSquare, today announced the launch of ‘Dallas Cowboys Game Time,’ the official gaming platform and community of the Dallas Cowboys. Powered by Lenovo, a global technology powerhouse, Dallas Cowboys Game Time will feature always-on gaming programming, offering Dallas Cowboys fans and gamers nationwide an opportunity to connect, compete, and earn exclusive prizes. “The Dallas Cowboys have always been a forward-facing franchise with a commitment to develop new ways to reward fans through engaging experiences,” said Stephen Jones, Chief Operating Officer and Executive President of the Dallas Cowboys. “Dallas Cowboys Game Time not only connects Cowboys fans through gaming, but also brings them closer to the team than ever before in a fun, new way.” As sports and gaming converge, Dallas Cowboys Game Time will provide its organization with an innovative way to grow multigenerational fandom. Featuring a robust slate of year-round content and competitions in fan-favorite game titles, the program rewards participants with priceless experiences, such as trips to future Super Bowls and opportunities to have a Dallas Cowboys team experience for a day. The program officially kicks off on May 20 with a Fortnite tournament. The inaugural winner will receive an all-expenses-paid trip for two to Las Vegas for the 2023 Super Bowl providing one-of-a-kind experiences for the gaming community.

