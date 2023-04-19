The Dallas Cowboys have set themselves up for an interesting 2023 NFL draft. They can essentially take any player they desire, as their roster is constructed quite well. With no pressing needs to fill, the team can potentially go with a splash pick, picking the best player available once they are on the clock at pick 26. The dream pick for the Dallas Cowboys would be either Texas RB Bijan Robinson or Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Both prospects are the top talent at their position, and could make an immediate impact in the 2023 season, as well as the foreseeable future.

There are other prospects such as Boston College WR Zay Flowers, TCU WR Quentin Johnston, USC WR Jordan Addison, Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs, and Clemson DT Bryan Bresee who all deserve to be looked at if they are available at pick 26. There are some fans within the organization who believe the team should select one of the big tight end prospects at pick 26 such as Utah’s Dalton Kincaid, Georgia’s Darnell Washington, and Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer. While these players could be impactful, the Cowboys should not prioritize a tight end in round one as prospects at the position typically take time to develop and make an impact.

With all these prospects in mind, the Cowboys should see if either Robinson, Smith-Njigba, Flowers, or Bresee are available at pick 26. If they are not, the team should look at a less flashy, but possibly more impactful position in the draft.

The Dallas Cowboys lost their starting left guard from last season when Connor McGovern chose to sign with the Buffalo Bills in free agency. While this leaves a potential open spot, the team does still have linemen Tyler Smith, Tyron Smith, and Terence Steele on the roster.

Regardless, it could be a wise decision to add a true offensive guard to the roster during the draft. Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence and TCU guard Steve Avila are both appealing options for the Cowboys if they are looking to solidify the interior of their offensive line. However, the team should look to see if they can trade back for either prospect. Taking one of these offensive guards at pick 26 feels like it is a little rich in value. The team would be wise to look at acquiring more picks in the draft while still getting a player who can make an impact in the team’s trenches.

It is trending to be a very unpredictable and interesting NFL draft for the Cowboys front office. There are a lot of ways the Cowboys could go when it comes to their pick, and there are no guarantees who gets picked before they are on the clock. There are a select few prospects who the Cowboys should hope falls to them at 26, but if they do not, the team should look at trading down and selecting an interior offensive lineman.