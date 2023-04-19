As soon as Jason Witten left the Dallas Cowboys for the second and final time, the team was presented a gift in the form of third-year player Dalton Schultz. With the opportunity finally there to contribute, Schultz showed himself as a valuable commodity. He eclipsed 575 yards in each of the last three seasons, including a 78-catch, 808-yard season in 2021 where he also caught eight touchdowns. In comparison, Witten never reached 575 yards in either of his final two seasons in Dallas.

But just as Schultz emerged as a reliable receiving target for Dak Prescott, he became too costly for the Cowboys' payroll, and off to Houston he went in free agency this offseason. Now, the team is left looking for answers to strengthen their tight end group. Fortunately, they have two second-year players in Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot who are both coming off nice rookie seasons. Ferguson was a fourth-round pick from a year ago and Hendershot was an undrafted free agent. Not only are the Cowboys sitting in decent shape at tight end, but they have shown that they can sift out quality contributors at the position without using premium draft resources to get it. Even Schultz himself was a fourth-round pick in 2018.

While there are certainly players like Utah’s Dalton Kincaid or Georgia’s Darnell Washington who have a great appeal to fans, it’s very possible the Cowboys don’t oblige by taking one of the better tight ends in this year’s draft. Instead, they could be looking at some “other guys” who won’t cost as much, and that is what we will explore today. Here are three tight ends who would make the most sense for the Cowboys.

Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan

If we want to find the right type of tight end that fits what this team is looking for, then we better come up with a prospect who can block. The Cowboys just don’t go searching for space-tight ends. And that is what creates so much appeal for Schoonmaker. There is nothing mesmerizing about his tape, but he’s very good at his job. He’s a smooth route-runner who gets out into his spots, turns quickly, and is ready for the catch, or as I like to call it, sits it and gets it. He’s very Dalton Schultz-like as he’s a willing blocker who uses his length to seal and is not going to run away from anyone with his athleticism. He’s just effective.

Projected round: 3rd

I absolutely love Dalton Kincaid. He's my TE1.



However, every time I start to think I'd be okay with him at pick 26, I can't help but think of what the Cowboys could get instead and still grab Luke Schoonmaker later in the draft. pic.twitter.com/cGKXKPwIpq — Dan Rogers (@DannyPhantom24) April 18, 2023

Cameron Latu, Alabama

Latu has started for the Crimson Tide these past two seasons and he’s played the dual role of inline blocker and receiver. Similar to Schoonmaker, there is nothing flashy about his skills as his speed and strength are mediocre, but he is a very efficient player. He is a smooth route-runner and has a get-it-and-go mentality. Latu will milk every inch out of the catch. He’s quick to engage and has shown a lot of improvement in his hand placement over the last year. He has soft hands and a nose for the end zone catching 12 touchdown passes over the past two seasons.

Projected round: 5th

Brayden Willis, Oklahoma

This Oklahoma tight end isn’t an NFL-ready pass catcher, but his skills as a blocker could help him see the field Sooner rather than later. Willis lives for contact and does a great job sealing the edge. He can contain defenders by smashing at the line or finessing out in space. And while he offers very little as a route-runner and struggles to get open, he does possess the athleticism to make plays once he gets the ball in his hands. Willis is a sound development project who offers upside, and considering he’ll be a late-round prospect, he’s worth taking a flyer on.

Projected round: 6th

Why throw darts at the TE position when you can just select a TE that can throw darts for you?



A versatile TE who can do all kinds of things in this offense?

Brayden Willis...sign me up! https://t.co/LATJn4daxo pic.twitter.com/5bLbDiKLOg — Dan Rogers (@DannyPhantom24) March 30, 2023

Building a better board...

Having a good feel for who the Cowboys are interested in is helpful in gaining an edge on whose name is more likely to be called on draft day. Here is a list of the tight ends who have either had an official 30 visit with the Cowboys, had a formal meeting at the combine, met with the coaches during their Pro Day, or had a private workout with the team.