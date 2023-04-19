After breaking out last season, CeeDee Lamb now looks to cash in.

Locking down wide receiver CeeDee Lamb’s place on the Cowboys roster for the foreseeable future with a contract extension is something the team has said they’re open to doing this offseason. “Obviously, they’re in our plans long-term, executive vice president Stephen Jones went on record as saying back in February, referring to Lamb and his 2020 draft-classmate Trevon Diggs. The first step to securing Lamb’s services beyond this season, though, is exercising the fifth-year option on his rookie deal. That would set his 2024 salary at $17.99 million. And all they have to do to flip that switch is say the word before May 1, the day after draft weekend. But they haven’t done so yet. “Well, obviously, our focus has been on keeping the guys who were free [agents], you know, keeping the guys that we could keep,” Jones told the K&C Masterpiece on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday. “But we’re not able to, you know, always have a clean run. But as we said, we were certainly thrilled to get Dono[van] Wilson in the mix there. Certainly, we lost some tough ones in terms of Dalton [Schultz] and then, of course, Connor McGovern. But you know, that’s certainly our priority. As we move forward, that’ll become a bigger priority here as we move past the draft.”

Tight end continues to be mocked to the Cowboys. Which one makes the most sense?

DALTON KINCAID, UTAH Kincaid is Jeremiah’s ninth overall prospect and is more of a jumbo slot wide receiver than a true tight end. According to Jeremiah, he offers both route-running polish and yards-after-catch (YAC) ability. College production doesn’t always translate, but it certainly helps seeing a prospect be a team’s top target. Last season, Kincaid led Utah in receptions (70), receiving yards (890), and receiving touchdowns (8). If Brugler’s assessment of wanting someone who can hold their own as a blocker is accurate, Kincaid doesn’t seem like a fit. MICHAEL MAYER, NOTRE DAME Mayer lands at spot 21 on Jeremiah’s top 50 and is considered the top tight end by other draft analysts. He often gets miscast as just a traditional in-line tight end, but Notre Dame used him all over the formation. He was by far their best player, yet teams couldn’t stop him. He’s not a dominant blocker but is more than adequate. Athletically, he is a bit limited and doesn’t offer the same separation quickness as Kincaid. His superpower is how great he is in contested catch situations which compliments his more physical, box-out route-running style. DARNELL WASHINGTON, GEORGIA Coming in at 25 for Jeremiah is Darnell Washington, who was a recent 30 visit for the Cowboys. Washington is a physical and athletic freak at nearly 6’7″, 264 pounds, and ran a 4.64s 40-yard dash. He might be one of the best blocking tight ends in the league from day one and is pretty good with the ball in his hands. Jeremiah notes that “he is a little clunky getting out of breaks,” but due to his size, he’s a large target who can shield off defenders.

Drafting the best player available is always a good idea, but what if it’s a quarterback?

Nick: I’ve said this before and I’ll see it again, when it comes to the “Best Player Available” tag, I think we should B.A.N. it completely, especially for the first round. Sure, later on in the draft, go ahead and grab the best players you can. But in the first round, for a team that is pretty close to the top of the league right now talent-wise, you better get a player who can help. So I’m scrapping the BPA tag and replacing it with BAN – Best Available Need. And for a team like this, you’ve still got plenty of needs, so it’s not a reach to land a player that can fit right now. All that being said, it won’t be a quarterback. Even if some of the best ones fall to No. 26, don’t expect the Cowboys to take one, BUT … the Cowboys have history in taking advantage of the situation. They’ll probably look for a trade partner for a team that might overpay to get a falling QB to stockpile picks. But no, I’m not taking a QB in the first three rounds because those picks need to be difference-makers right now. Kurt: I wouldn’t pick the quarterback even if C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young were there. In reality, the Best Player Available tag has always been a bit of a misnomer. It’s much more like the Best Player Available who coincides with the team’s needs. So while the Cowboys’ wheeling and dealing this offseason has set them up nicely for the draft, selecting even a top quarterback with their first-round pick just doesn’t make much sense to me. Not only are they already heavily committed to a quality signal-caller in Dak Prescott, but given that they’re in win-now mode, they need a player who can step in and contribute right away. If a valued passer is there, Dallas would seemingly be better served by trading down a few spots and adding picks, rather than taking a quarterback who wouldn’t pay the immediate dividends the Cowboys need from the 26th overall selection in his rookie season.

NFL mock drafts continue to see the Cowboys going offense early and often.

26. Dallas Cowboys McShay’s pick: Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU Yeah, you said it, Mel. This feels a little early for Johnston, but I played myself here a little bit by taking Michael Mayer — who would have been a perfect fit in Dallas — off the board two picks ago. Regardless, there’s no denying that the Cowboys need pass-catchers, and Johnston could be the true No. 2 behind CeeDee Lamb. Johnston has a big catch radius and can make plays downfield. This pick wouldn’t be very unexpected for the Cowboys. We know they have met with Johnston, and he plays a position that was problematic for them last year, and the position is considered one of the most important in the modern NFL. Johnston has so many positive traits with his size, athleticism and production in college. He does have one red flag, and that’s his propensity for drops. 58. Dallas Cowboys McShay’s pick: Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa A tight end this good, this late? It makes me feel better about the Cowboys missing out at the position in Round 1. LaPorta could give Dak Prescott and the Dallas offense an immediate answer to losing Dalton Schultz in free agency.

