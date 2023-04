Bijan Robinson to Dallas? Todd McShay ( @McShay13 ) says it wouldn't shock him if the #Cowboys made a splash and traded up into the teens to take the former #Longhorns running back. Todd's full appearance: https://t.co/q0E4x36xIl pic.twitter.com/mflfjx77Xr

Until a different team selects him in the 2023 NFL Draft, University of Texas running back Bijan Robinson is going to continue to be connected to the Dallas Cowboys.

ESPN’s Todd McShay said recently on The Dan Patrick Show that it ‘wouldn’t shock’ him to see Dallas trade into the teens in order to land Robinson. The Cowboys currently sit at 26 overall in the first round and have not moved up in the first round since 2012 when they did so for LSU cornerback Morris Claiborne.