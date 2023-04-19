BTB Roundtable: Deciding the best and worst case scenario for the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys have been crushing this offseason but the true test of how great it will be viewed comes next week by way of the 2023 NFL Draft.

We all have preferences on how we would like to see things go so in the spirit of that we decided to discuss the best and worst possible case scenarios for America’s Team on the latest BTB Roundtable on Tuesday evening.

Listen in or watch as Tony Catalina, Tom Ryle, Brandon Clements and I discuss what we really do and do not want to see the Cowboys do. Spoiler alert... the idea of tight end in the first round is quite a fork in the road.