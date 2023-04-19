Poll: Would the Dallas Cowboys trading up in the first round upset you?

At present moment the Dallas Cowboys hold the 26th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

We all have preferences in terms of who we want to see them take with that pick, but the possibility of that particular player being gone (whoever it is) certainly exists. Maybe you are willing to let that happen, or maybe you have a player in mind that you absolutely do not want to lose at any sort of cost.

The Cowboys have not traded up in the first round of a draft since 2012 when they jumped all the way up to number six in order to select LSU cornerback Morris Claiborne. So with that being said... would them doing it this year upset you? If not, then who is the player you would be okay with it being for?