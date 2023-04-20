When it comes to doing a mock draft for a specific team, there are a couple of ways to approach it. You can do it based on who you believe the team will select, or how you would personally use each and every one of their draft picks as if you were the general manager. Today, it’s the latter as I play general manager for each of the Dallas Cowboys seven draft picks at their disposal in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Rules

For this Dallas Cowboys mock draft we will use CBSSports Big Board for player rankings, assuming all draft-eligible prospects are currently slotted correctly as is.

for player rankings, assuming all draft-eligible prospects are currently slotted correctly as is. We will use Drafttek.com ‘s handy-dandy trade value chart to determine trade value.

‘s handy-dandy trade value chart to determine trade value. The Dallas Cowboys currently hold the following picks: 26, 58, 90, 129, 169, 212, 244

Use the comment section below to post your mock drafts and any comments you have about my attempt at being the Cowboys GM. To make it more fun, try to add a little commentary as to why you personally made the selections.

My Dallas Cowboys mock draft

*TRADE DOWN: Cowboys’ 26 (700 points) for LV Raiders 38, 100, 109 (696 points)

1.38 – LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas

Versatile LB/EDGE defender, potential Day 1 starter, and Leighton Vander Esch insurance.

*TRADE UP: Cowboys’ 58 and 109 (396 points) for Miami Dolphins 51 (390 points)

2.51 – DT Mazi Smith, Michigan

Big, athletic run-stuffing DT with upside is a pass rusher to upgrade Dallas’ defensive front.

3.90 – iOL Anthony Bradford, LSU

Potential Connor McGovern replacement at LG who has experience at OT.

3.100 – WR Marvin Mims Jr., Oklahoma

Three-level threat with legit deep speed and special teams value as a return man.

4.129 – TE Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State

Dalton Schultz’ potential replacement who could challenge for the TE1 job as a rookie.

5.169 – RB Kendre Miller, TCU

Ezekiel Elliott’s immediate replacement who will form a nice tandem with Tony Pollard.

6.212 – CB Mekhi Garner, LSU

Big, physical press-man cornerback who fits Dan Quinn’s scheme on the perimeter.

7.244 – K Jake Moody, Michigan

Brett Maher’s immediate replacement and potential long-term solution at kicker.