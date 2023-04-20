The 2023 NFL Draft is officially one week away!

One of the most exciting things about this Dallas Cowboys offseason is that it has gone very well for them and we have not even reached the part that they generally succeed the most in - the NFL Draft.

In some ways it has felt like the last few months have taken forever but there are now finally only seven days that separate us from Draft Day. One week!

What the Cowboys have done to prepare for this point and how well they have done it served as the subject for the latest episode of The Ocho which you can listen to right here and on the Blogging The Boys podcast network.

Speaking of BTB and our podcast network we are going to be quite busy throughout draft weekend.

We will be live on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel (subscribe here) as well as on our Twitch page (follow us here) for the entirety of the draft. We will of course podcast these conversations as well and have all sorts of content flowing here on the site.

Bring it on. We are ready.