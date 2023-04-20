The Prescott-Cooks connection should be a lethal one in 2023.

Cowboys fans everywhere felt a noticeable rush back in March when the club traded for well-traveled wide receiver Brandin Cooks. Now Dak Prescott has joined the club after finally feeling the rush blow past him in real life. The Dallas quarterback sat down for a chat on The Adam Schefter Podcast just hours after taking his first reps with the six-time 1,000-yard receiver. And he most definitely liked what he saw. “Got a good little throwing session in today. Got to throw with B. Cooks; it’s going well.” He didn’t offer too many details, but Prescott clearly came away from the pitch-and-catch suitably impressed. “It’s exciting, I’ll say that. It was very exciting to throw with him today. The guy is different. That is real speed.”

Trader Jerry could be making plenty of calls during the draft.

Could King Henry really replace the recently departed Ezekiel Elliott?

The Dallas Cowboys have a need at running back after they released Ezekiel Elliott. While Tony Pollard is back on the franchise tag, he’s coming off a fractured fibula and surgery to repair a high-ankle sprain suffered in the playoff loss to the 49ers. While all signs point to Pollard making a full recovery, it’d be foolish of Dallas to come away from the NFL Draft without another back. The general consensus is the Cowboys will draft a running back. If they can’t get one of Bijan Robinson or Jahmyr Gibbs, there’s myriad other intriguing prospects who figure to be available in the second round and beyond, including Zach Charbonnet, Tyjae Spears, Zach Evans, and Roschon Johnson. Despite that, Dallas continues to be linked with one Derrick Henry. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell listed the Cowboys as a potential landing spot for Henry should he get released by the Titans. Now, Barnwell’s former colleague Trey Wingo, now of Pro Football Network, is stoking the Henry-to-Dallas flames. “The way Derrick plays and the size, it’s eventually going to catch up to him. If someone wants to take him on, I’ve heard the Cowboys [are] potentially interested, but it would have to be at their price, not Derrick Henry’s price,” Wingo said.

Time to lock up some of the team’s top playmakers before they even sniff free agency.

The Cowboys have often used a catchy phrase when comes to signing players to contracts: “Deadlines make deals.” We’ve seen it over the years when the Cowboys have been backed up to a certain date, whether it be the July 15 deadline to get a contact signed before the non-negotiating period ends, or even signing a player who might be holding out with the season about to start. But sometimes, even without a deadline on the immediate horizon, the Cowboys know they need to start working on potential contracts for CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs – the top two picks of their 2020 draft class. For Lamb, who has two years remaining if the Cowboys decide to pick up his fifth-year option, he is coming off a career-season that saw him catch 107 passes and earn second-team All-Pro honors. Diggs, who has now made two straight Pro Bowls with 17 interceptions in three years, is entering the final year of his contract. That one, might have the more pressing timetable for the Cowboys since he would technically be a free agent next March.

The Cowboys have done quite well drafting players in the third round over the years.

When most of the top players should be long gone, Dallas has surprisingly managed to turn the third round of the NFL Draft into a gold mine. Over the six-plus decades the Cowboys have landed 16 players via the draft’s third round. All of them made significant contributions to the team. A Good Third-Round Draft Bred Success Much of the Cowboys success in the 1970s and the early 1980s can be traced back to the team’s drafting in the third round. The Prime Pick Of The Round But the team’s best-ever third-round selection came in 2003 when they selected Jason Witten.

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and on weekdays we offer two different shows every single day.

Monday: 1st and 10 with Tony Catalina & Aidan Davis

Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Tuesday: The Writer’s Block with Jess Nevarez and Brandon Loree

Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB Staffers

Wednesday: NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton

Wednesday: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay

Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

Thursday: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

Friday: Girls Talkin’ Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

Saturday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

Also every single weekday features a roundup episodes of sorts similar to these news headlines that catches you up on everything that you need to know! Make sure to listen to Dallas Cowboys Daily hosted by Jess Nevarez from Monday through Friday. We also offer live shows every weekday afternoon on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.