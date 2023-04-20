Cowboys’ Brandin Cooks wows Dak Prescott after first session: ‘That is real speed’ - Todd Brock, Cowboys Wire
The Prescott-Cooks connection should be a lethal one in 2023.
Cowboys fans everywhere felt a noticeable rush back in March when the club traded for well-traveled wide receiver Brandin Cooks.
Now Dak Prescott has joined the club after finally feeling the rush blow past him in real life.
The Dallas quarterback sat down for a chat on The Adam Schefter Podcast just hours after taking his first reps with the six-time 1,000-yard receiver. And he most definitely liked what he saw.
“Got a good little throwing session in today. Got to throw with B. Cooks; it’s going well.”
He didn’t offer too many details, but Prescott clearly came away from the pitch-and-catch suitably impressed.
“It’s exciting, I’ll say that. It was very exciting to throw with him today. The guy is different. That is real speed.”
2023 NFL mock draft with all trades: Deals for all 31 Round 1 picks - Bill Barnwell, ESPN
Trader Jerry could be making plenty of calls during the draft.
Time to share my favorite article of the offseason. You’ve read lots of 2023 mock drafts this spring. I feel pretty confident in saying none of them looks anything like this one. Most mock drafts don’t include any trades. This one only includes trades. Yes, it’s my annual all-trades mock draft, where I come up with a trade for each and every pick in the first round of the NFL draft.
Usually, that means 32 trades. This year, with the Dolphins losing their first-round pick to tampering charges, you’re getting 31 trades. I can’t opt out or say a team is going to stay put, even if history and logic tell me a team isn’t going anywhere from its current draft slot. Every pick is getting traded, some more than once. Some players are joining the fray: There are deals for Lamar Jackson, DeAndre Hopkins, Aaron Rodgers and another future Hall of Famer.
Here are a few important pieces of information to skip past so you can get mad at the trade for your favorite team:
26. Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys get: 2-35, 4-106, 2024 fourth-round pick
Colts get: 1-26
After trading a pair of late-round picks to acquire crucial veterans Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore, the Cowboys might want to use a small trade down to help replenish their draft capital. They should be looking at running back and tight end and depth along the line of scrimmage, and those are positions they should be comfortable attacking on Days 2 and 3.
NFL Rumors: Cowboys-Derrick Henry buzz (somehow) picks up more steam - Jerry Trotta, The Landry Hat
Could King Henry really replace the recently departed Ezekiel Elliott?
The Dallas Cowboys have a need at running back after they released Ezekiel Elliott. While Tony Pollard is back on the franchise tag, he’s coming off a fractured fibula and surgery to repair a high-ankle sprain suffered in the playoff loss to the 49ers.
While all signs point to Pollard making a full recovery, it’d be foolish of Dallas to come away from the NFL Draft without another back.
The general consensus is the Cowboys will draft a running back. If they can’t get one of Bijan Robinson or Jahmyr Gibbs, there’s myriad other intriguing prospects who figure to be available in the second round and beyond, including Zach Charbonnet, Tyjae Spears, Zach Evans, and Roschon Johnson.
Despite that, Dallas continues to be linked with one Derrick Henry.
ESPN’s Bill Barnwell listed the Cowboys as a potential landing spot for Henry should he get released by the Titans. Now, Barnwell’s former colleague Trey Wingo, now of Pro Football Network, is stoking the Henry-to-Dallas flames.
“The way Derrick plays and the size, it’s eventually going to catch up to him. If someone wants to take him on, I’ve heard the Cowboys [are] potentially interested, but it would have to be at their price, not Derrick Henry’s price,” Wingo said.
Contracts For Diggs, CeeDee on Cowboys “Radar” - Staff, DallasCowboys.com
Time to lock up some of the team’s top playmakers before they even sniff free agency.
The Cowboys have often used a catchy phrase when comes to signing players to contracts:
“Deadlines make deals.”
We’ve seen it over the years when the Cowboys have been backed up to a certain date, whether it be the July 15 deadline to get a contact signed before the non-negotiating period ends, or even signing a player who might be holding out with the season about to start.
But sometimes, even without a deadline on the immediate horizon, the Cowboys know they need to start working on potential contracts for CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs – the top two picks of their 2020 draft class.
For Lamb, who has two years remaining if the Cowboys decide to pick up his fifth-year option, he is coming off a career-season that saw him catch 107 passes and earn second-team All-Pro honors.
Diggs, who has now made two straight Pro Bowls with 17 interceptions in three years, is entering the final year of his contract. That one, might have the more pressing timetable for the Cowboys since he would technically be a free agent next March.
A sweet 16 of third-round picks in Dallas’ draft history - Richard Paolinelli, Inside The Star
The Cowboys have done quite well drafting players in the third round over the years.
When most of the top players should be long gone, Dallas has surprisingly managed to turn the third round of the NFL Draft into a gold mine.
Over the six-plus decades the Cowboys have landed 16 players via the draft’s third round. All of them made significant contributions to the team.
A Good Third-Round Draft Bred Success
Much of the Cowboys success in the 1970s and the early 1980s can be traced back to the team’s drafting in the third round.
The Prime Pick Of The Round
But the team’s best-ever third-round selection came in 2003 when they selected Jason Witten.
Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel
We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and on weekdays we offer two different shows every single day.
- Monday: 1st and 10 with Tony Catalina & Aidan Davis
- Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin
- Tuesday: The Writer’s Block with Jess Nevarez and Brandon Loree
- Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB Staffers
- Wednesday: NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton
- Wednesday: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay
- Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa
- Thursday: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle
- Friday: Girls Talkin’ Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray
- Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr
- Saturday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart
Also every single weekday features a roundup episodes of sorts similar to these news headlines that catches you up on everything that you need to know! Make sure to listen to Dallas Cowboys Daily hosted by Jess Nevarez from Monday through Friday. We also offer live shows every weekday afternoon on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.
The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.
Subscribe here on Apple devices.
Loading comments...