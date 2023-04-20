Cowboys draft 2023: An argument against Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer

Everywhere you look these days people are mocking a tight end to the Dallas Cowboys in the first round.

What’s more is that within these mocks there is one name that keeps coming up over and over and over with a star winding up on his helmet and that is Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer.

On the latest episode of Ryled Up on the Blogging The Boys podcast network BTB’s own Tom Ryle and Roy White discussed the idea of Michael Mayer with Bobby Belt from 105.3 The Fan. While the consensus seems to think this pick makes the most sense the group talked about the cons associated with it.