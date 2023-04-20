 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Blogging The Boys Thursday thread: One week to go until the 2023 NFL Draft

The countdown is on to the 2023 NFL Draft.

If I had to power rank the days of the week then I would make a very strong argument that Thursday is number one.

Thursday has some Friday energy in that it is leading into it, we are obviously on the downward side of the weekly hump, and on this particular Thursday we are officially one week away from the 2023 NFL Draft which adds to the energy.

It is true that one week from tonight, in all likelihood, there will officially be a new member of the Dallas Cowboys. Will it be a tight end? An offensive lineman? A receiver? A defender? The world is the Cowboys’ oyster right now.

As it is a Thursday (objectively the best day as we decided) we have a live thread here at BTB for general discussion.

The floor is yours for whatever you want to talk about, the Dallas Cowboys or otherwise. Run. Be free. Have fun.

