Dallas Cowboys first-round draft picks (2013-2022)

Over the last decade and change the Dallas Cowboys have become very well-known for having a lot of success in the first round of the NFL Draft.

As we are currently in 2023, here is the list of every player that the team selected in the first round over the last decade. The Cowboys notably did not have a first-round pick in 2019 as they traded it away just before the deadline in 2018 for wide receiver Amari Cooper.

While this list only covers the last decade for the Dallas Cowboys it should be noted that of their three prior first-round selections two more were incredible as well (Dez Bryant in 2010 and Tyron Smith in 2011) with the other being a solid player for them even if he did not live up to the hype (Morris Claiborne in 2012).

Time will tell who the Cowboys add to this list this year.