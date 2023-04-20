NFC East News: Philadelphia Eagles hire Matt Patricia as senior defensive assistant

And now it is official: Eagles have hired former Patriots’ assistant coach Matt Patricia as their new senior defensive assistant, per sources.

As this NFL offseason has gone along there have been rumors and rumblings that the Philadelphia Eagles, who lost the Super Bowl by the way, were interested in making a key addition to their coaching staff.

Remember that after losing the game of all games that the Eagles saw both their offensive and defensive coordinators leave for head coaching opportunities (Shane Steichen to the Indianapolis Colts and Jonathan Gannon to the Arizona Cardinals). While we can make our jokes it is objectively true that the Eagles are a very well-run team which is why it was confusing when they began to be connected to longtime New England Patriots staffer and former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia.

We are past the point of rumors or speculation, though. On Thursday it was reported by ESPN that the Eagles are hiring Patricia to be a senior defensive assistant.

Patricia’s Lions played the Cowboys twice (2018 and 2020) throughout his time as their head coach. In the first meeting Patricia’s defense (he is heralded for his work on that side of the ball) allowed 414 total yards from the Cowboys offense but in the second meeting 509, the second-most that any Patricia-led team ever allowed in general.

Interestingly enough the most yards that a Patricia-led Lions team ever allowed came against the Green Bay Packers... who were coached at the time in question by Mike McCarthy.

So Matt Patricia has specifically struggled against offenses led by Mike McCarthy and/or the Dallas Cowboys. And Mike McCarthy will be calling plays for the Cowboys offense this season.

Alright then.