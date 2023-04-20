The 2023 NFL Draft is officially one week away which means we are closer than ever to having some answers about the direction that the Dallas Cowboys are going to go in.

Will the Cowboys draft a tight end in the first? How about a wide receiver? Maybe a cornerback if the right one falls? Or will they address the interior of the offensive line?

You can make an argument that left guard is the highest-level position of need on the roster at the moment seeing as how the Cowboys lost Connor McGovern to the Buffalo Bills in free agency. For what it’s worth the team has tackled about the idea of Terence Steele (who has officially signed his RFA tender by the way) playing there, but that remains to be seen.

