Cowboys executive Stephen Jones said on his weekly radio appearance that getting new contracts done with cornerback Trevon Diggs and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb are “on their radar”. Both Lamb and Diggs are entering their final years of rookie deals and both are key players in the team’s future. For much of the offseason, the discussion surrounding the respective contracts has been mostly silent. Until today.

Multiple people with knowledge of the contract talks said the cowboys picked up the fifth year option on WR CeeDee Lamb. @dmn_cowboys — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) April 20, 2023

The Cowboys picking up CeeDee Lamb’s fifth-year is what was expected. The two-time Pro Bowler and Second-Team All-Pro is coming off his best season. Last year Lamb had 107 receptions for 1,359 yards with nine touchdowns.

Lamb’s option is set to be worth $17.9M for 2024, which means the Cowboys will have Lamb under contract for at least the next two years. This affords the Cowboys more time to not only work out a long-term deal with Lamb, but also allows them to make other contracts a priority, such as the aforementioned Diggs.