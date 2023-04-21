We’ve got a special challenge for you today:

Submit a list of up to 30 players, irrespective of round, that you think the Cowboys could draft or sign as undrafted free agents. How you arrive at your selection is entirely up to you. You can carpet-bomb the first three rounds; you can focus on specific positions; you can look at the list of players the Cowboys invited for official Top 30 visits or local “Dallas day” workouts; you can even add players the Cowboys interviewed at the combine; anything goes - but you’ve got to stick to max 30 players.

One of the interesting aspects of working with a 30-name list is that it forces you to make some hard choices: do you pick a wide receiver in every round to cover all your bases; are you going to go out on a limb for that athletic standout with mediocre college production; what’s your position on linebackers; just how many defensive linemen do you think the Cowboys can carry on their roster; will an offensive lineman increase or decrease your chances of getting more picks right? Lots of questions that you’ll need to address as you whittle down the names on your board.

You may think this is an exercise in futility, as there’s no way to pick a few names out of a pool of 400 or so draft eligible players from which the Cowboys are likely to chose. But that’s not necessarily the case.

In 2013 , BTB-member starmesh23 hit on six players that ended up with the Cowboys after the draft.

, BTB-member starmesh23 hit on six players that ended up with the Cowboys after the draft. In 2014 , BTB-members YumaCactus and dallasdan hit on five Cowboys draft picks or UDFA signings.

, BTB-members YumaCactus and dallasdan hit on five Cowboys draft picks or UDFA signings. In 2015 , BTB-member Chad Loveland got seven players right, including the first four in sequence and two free agents.

, BTB-member Chad Loveland got seven players right, including the first four in sequence and two free agents. In 2016 , Joey Ickes got six payers right, even if only two of them were draft picks. Despite the Cowboys making nine draft picks, only two participants, BigBadJoe and Markythearky, got four draft picks right.

, Joey Ickes got six payers right, even if only two of them were draft picks. Despite the Cowboys making nine draft picks, only two participants, BigBadJoe and Markythearky, got four draft picks right. In 2017 , BTB-member boys.camncrew got four players right, and 21 other participants placed second with three correct picks each.

, BTB-member boys.camncrew got four players right, and 21 other participants placed second with three correct picks each. In 2022, after a 5-year pause, we brought our little contest back, and the title of Cowboys Draft Whisperer went to BTB members cowtownNcowboysfan and RockChalkCaliBoys Fan who both got six picks right.

Are you up to the challenge this year?

To get things started, Danny Phantom, David Howman, and I will submit our Top 30.

Danny Phantom's Dirty 30 First Second Third Fourth Fifth 6th/7th/ Priority FA OFFENSE OL Darnell Wright Steve Avila Tyler Steen Anthony Bradford O'Cyrus Torrence WR Quentin Johnston Marvin Mims Zay Flowers Jonathan Mingo TE Dalton Kincaid Luke Schoonmaker Cameron Latu Payne Durham Brayden Willis RB Tank Bigsby Kendre Miller Israel Abanikanda QB Aidan O'Connell Clayton Tune DEFENSE LB Drew Sanders Daiyan Henley DeMarvion Overshown Dee Winters CB/S Emmanuel Forbes Tyrique Stevenson J.L. Skinner Jay Ward DT Will McDonald Junior Fehoko Calvin Avery LEGEND Top 30 Visit Private Wokout Dallas Day Combine Interview

Danny went heavy in the first round with seven prospects, thereby increasing his chances of getting at least one pick right. He’s really light in round two with just three picks; is he expecting some kind of trade action?

OCC's Nerdy 30 First Second Third Fourth Fifth 6th/7th /Priority FA OFFENSE OL Darnell Wright Antonio Mafi Steve Avila Ilm Manning WR Zay Flowers Jalin Hyatt Marvin Mims Jonathan Mingo Rashee Rice Tank Dell TE Michael Mayer Tucker Kraft Cameron Latu Payne Durham Darnell Washington Brayden Willis RB Tyjae Spears Roschon Johnson Zach Evans Kendre Miller QB Aidan O'Connell Clayton Tune DEFENSE LB Drew Sanders Marte Mapu DeMarvion Overshown Durrell Johnson Trenton Simpson Dee Winters CB Emmanuel Forbes Tyrique Stevenson LEGEND Top 30 Visit Private Wokout Dallas Day Combine Interview

I’m all about gaming the system, so I hope I’ve increased my chances by going heavy on prospects the Cowboys have had significant interactions with during the draft process - and I don’t think a combine interview alone is significant enough.

David Howman's Sturdy 30 First Second Third Fourth Fifth 6th/7th/ Priority FA OFFENSE OL Steve Avila Anthony Bradford Antonio Mafi Ilm Manning WR Quentin Johnston Rashee Rice Marvin Mims Zay Flowers Tank Dell TE Dalton Kincaid Payne Durham Michael Mayer Brayden Willis RB Tank Bigsby Kendre Miller Deuce Vaughn Mo Ibrahim QB Aidan O'Connell Max Duggan Clayton Tune DEFENSE LB Lonnie Phelps Durrell Johnson CB/S Emmanuel Forbes Tyrique Stevenson Julius Brents DL Will McDonald Moro Ojomo Junior Fehoko BJ Thompson Kobie Turner LEGEND Top 30 Visit Private Wokout Dallas Day Combine Interview

David adds seven prospects the Cowboys have had no known interaction with; will that risk pay off? David got five picks right last year, so he may know something Danny and I don’t.

OVER TO YOU!

Put together your 30 picks. Keep the format simple. We’ll award one point for each correct name you’ve predicted, be it a draft pick or a subsequent UDFA signing, regardless of round. There’s no specific time limit to submit your picks, but the start of the draft on Thursday will be an obvious cut-off point.

For easy legibility, and because it will help me to more efficiently tabulate everybody’s picks, please include each player’s first and last name.

You can submit less than 30 names if you so choose, but if you submit more than 30 names, your submission won’t be taken into consideration.

Your reward?

Some fun in compiling your list of 30 names and bragging rights for whoever gets the most picks right.

We’ll publish the results a week or two after the draft.