Dallas Cowboys second-round picks (2013-2022)

The Dallas Cowboys tend to dominate the first round of the NFL Draft. This is objective fact.

Unfortunately the Cowboys do not boast the same success rate just one round later. While it does not have the same appeal as the first round, the second round of a given NFL Draft is critical. You are expected to find starting-caliber players who can serve as cornerstones for your football team.

History suggests that the Cowboys would like to have a few of these back. While nothing is predictable where Dallas has hurt themselves has been in using the second round as something of a gamble round of sorts. We have seen the Cowboys try to get players that would have otherwise gone in the first round if not for certain factors, but those risks have not always worked out for them.

It stands to reason that the Cowboys will find a solid contributor in the first round of this year’s draft, but it is time for them to start hitting in the same way in the second round, too.