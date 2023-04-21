Girls Talkin ‘Boys: Getting down to the wire before the 2023 NFL Draft

By this time next week the Dallas Cowboys will in all likelihood have already had the press conference to announce their first-round pick to the world and held up a brand new jersey for them in the process.

Of course, that could change. Maybe the Cowboys trade out of the first round entirely. Or maybe the Cowboys trade up into the first round before or after their current pick and walk away from Thursday night with two new players. Welcome to the madness of the NFL Draft.

To properly prepare ourselves for all of the action to come next weekend we discussed a variety of things related to the Dallas Cowboys and what they hope to accomplish during the 2023 NFL Draft on the latest episode of Girls Talkin ‘Boys.

Listen in as hosts Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray do their best to forecast what Dallas will do with special guest Jeff Cavanaugh from 97.1 The Freak.