The Star Seminar: Overall landscape of the 2023 NFL Draft with less than a week to go

We officially have less than a week to go until the 2023 NFL Draft which is obviously very exciting.

The last few months have been filled with all sorts of wonder regarding what the Dallas Cowboys are going to do and given that they have set themselves up so well for the draft what ultimately happens is going to be fascinating.

Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr discussed the overall landscape of things on the final Friday before with special guest Landon McCool of the Locked On Cowboys podcast.

We are one day closer. Just a handful more to go. We can do this.