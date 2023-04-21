Dallas Cowboys third-round picks (2013-2022)

The Dallas Cowboys have been incredible at the NFL Draft when it comes to the first round. Their track record in the second round is, um, a little less impressive.

Conventional logic tells us that the higher up that a draft pick is the more likely you are to hit on it, but the NFL Draft is not conventional by any means. As true as that is though generally speaking it becomes more difficult to hit on picks as you move along, particularly once you get past the top 100 selections.

This is why it is critical for NFL front offices to find cornerstone players with their top 100 selections, aka the picks in the first three rounds. Over the last decade the Dallas Cowboys have a pretty solid record in the third as they have found significant contributors like Michael Gallup, Osa Odighizuwa and Jourdan Lewis.

For the most part the list is pretty solid. Are there a few picks we would like to have back? Sure. But there a couple of second contracts here and players who have really helped the team.

The third round matters. Hopefully the Cowboys make the most out of it this year.