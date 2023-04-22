 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dallas Cowboys fourth-round picks (2013-2022)

The list of Dallas Cowboys fourth-round picks over the last decade.

By RJ Ochoa
The Dallas Cowboys have done something very difficult over the course of the last decade when it comes to the NFL Draft and more specifically when it comes to the first round of it.

For the most part Dallas has had extreme success with their first round picks. Unfortunately it is not necessarily the same story in the second round. Thankfully they have rebounded in the third round, but the fourth round is what usually kicks off Day 3 which is a different thing.

Odds and probabilities suggest that finding great players in the fourth round is difficult but the Cowboys have done that and then some over the last decade by discovering a franchise quarterback there in Dak Prescott (2016). For what it’s worth Dallas has actually discovered a wide-ranging number of key contributors to their team in the fourth round, they really do kick off quite the Day 3 on an annual basis.

